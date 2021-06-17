Warning: scammers are calling residents pretending to be with the Henry County Sheriff's Office

Phone scammers are posing as being from the Henry County Sheriff's Office and asking for personal information from residents.
A release Thursday afternoon from the Henry County Sheriff's Office warns residents of a "potential scam in which the caller claims to be a law enforcement officer" and "may appear to look like a legitimate phone call as the caller ID may display the name with 'Henry County Sheriff's Office' and have a local number.'"
The caller may try to gain personal information and ask for payment by claiming that the identity of the person they are calling has be stolen, is wanted for criminal charges, have a family member who has been arrested, or missed jury duty, the release stated.
The caller tells the person that they will clear the issue if money is sent immediately and may include verbal threats, intimidation and demands.
"The scammers most often request the money be transferred or wired into an account; however, they may request payment in the form of gift cards," the release stated.
A scammer will usually attempt to manipulate the person they are talking to by creating a sense of urgency.
"Do not give into their demands," the release stated.
The scam is not limited to a phone call and may come in the form of a text, an email, or a message on an app.
The sheriff's office advises everyone to be suspicious if you receive an unexpected request, never give out personal information including credit cards, account numbers, Social Security numbers, passwords or even your mother's maiden name.
Law enforcement will never demand payment over the phone, so don't sent money in any form, the release stated.
The Henry County Sheriff's Office also recommends:
If you get a call from someone claiming to be with the Henry County Sheriff's Office or any government agency asking for personal information, hang up and call the agency directly to see if they really called.
Don't trust Caller ID. Scammers often use technology to spoof or fake the number they are calling from.
Report telephone scams to the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov, but if you are being pressured for information or threatened with jail time or fines, then contact local law enforcement.
Also, check your bank statements and credit score regularly to make sure that has been no unusual activity.
