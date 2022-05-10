Watch for pink road signs in Patrick County

When you see fluorescent pink road signs on U.S. Route 58 in Patrick County, be expecting a temporary detour.

A release from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says according to the federal Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices, fluorescent pink signs are used for incident detours, such as emergencies involving tractor-trailers and other large vehicles, and they are not permanent.

As part of the ongoing road widening project on Route 58 on Lovers Leap Mountain in Patrick County, there will be the more familiar orange signs that denote planned detours, but VDOT and Branch Civil Inc. want drivers in the area to be watchful for the pink signs that will only be implemented during emergencies or other incidents as needed, the release stated.

If you are planning a drive through the area, you are encouraged to visit www.511Virginia.org or download VDOT's mobile app to keep up with the latest notices and traffic incidents. In addition, electronic messages boards will be activated along the Interstate 77 corridor and at some locations along Route 58 in the event of an incident that requires a detour, the release said.

The $300 million project on Lovers Leap Mountain will improve safety on Route 58 by expanding the road from two lanes to four lanes staring 0.3 miles east of Route 610 (Cloudbreak Road) and extending 0.7 mile north of Stuart. Construction is estimated to be complete in late spring 2026, the release stated.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.