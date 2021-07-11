WATCH NOW: 1835-built Callands Post Office brought back to life through donations, volunteers

Restoration of the old Callands Post Office, built in 1885, has been completed after a 2.5-year process.

An open house on July 18, from 1 to 3 p.m., will celebrate that renovation – at the building’s new location on Sago Road, a mile from where it had stood for 136 years.

It had been on property on Va. 57, across the parking lot from the present Callands Post Office, which was built in 1970.

During her three decades as postmaster of the Callands Post Office, from 1978 to 2009, Joan Nuckols saw the little wooden building get to be in worse and worse shape, she said. She used to wander through the inside of it now and then.

Area residents had been talking about restoring the building for the past several years, with Sandra Reynolds as a driving force, said Dale Aaron, who ended up coordinating efforts.

Work began in May 2019, when “a bunch of us got together and said, ‘We want to fix it. We don’t want it to go away,’” said Pat Wells of Martinsville.

“The owner gave it to me, laughed and said, ‘Have fun,’ because I don’t think anybody thought we could accomplish it,” Aaron said.