WATCH NOW: 2,100 vaccinated at Martinsville Speedway clinic

The green flag dropped – figuratively, at least – at 8 a.m. Friday for a 10-hour, 6-lane vaccination marathon at the Martinsville Speedway.
With about 2,100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being distributed, this was the largest-scale vaccination event in the Virginia Department of Health’s West Piedmont Health District – and also a sign of things to come.
“It’s going well this morning,” Sovah-Martinsville interim CEO Tory Shepherd said on the sunny and warm morning of a day that would have temperatures in the mid-70s.
She said that Friday’s drive-thru vaccination clinic was Sovah’s “12th POD [point of distribution].”
Appointments for the clinic were arranged through VDH, which notified the hospital of who was next on the waiting list. The hospital notified people and coordinated appointments through the state’s PrepMod system, which was created and put into place to manage COVID-19 vaccinations, Shepherd said.
The vaccines were supplied by the district and are given at no charge to each person, district spokesperson Nancy Bell said.
The massive undertaking was possible through cooperation by various agencies: Sovah Health-Martinsville staff, Henry County Public Safety, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville Fire & EMS, Martinsville Volunteer Fire Company, Martinsville Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Martinsville Public Works, Martinsville City Schools, Henry County Public Schools, Harvest Foundation, Martinsville city officials, Henry County officials, Patrick Henry Community College, Ridgeway District Volunteer Rescue Squad, Ridgeway District Volunteer Fire Department, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, Horsepasture Volunteer Rescue Squad, Bassett Volunteer Rescue Squad, Patrick County Emergency Management and VDOT.
“This is the biggest one we’ve done so far,” Henry County Director of Emergency Services Matt Tatum said. “The previous ones” have been for about 500 people a day.
“As you see,” he said, “you’ve got people running everywhere. It takes a lot of volunteers and staffing to put this on.”
Volunteer army
At least 20 students from Patrick Henry Community College and 50 hospital employees participated, Shepherd said.
Six tents were set up, three on each side of the Department of Public Safety’s Mobile Command Unit. Each car would stop under one of the tents, and only people in the car who had been pre-registered with an appointment would be vaccinated, he said.
PHCC nursing student Valerie Mullins said she hoped to vaccinate at least 500 people that day.
“It’s exciting to have the opportunity” to be involved, nursing student Hannah Mize said. “We kind of get to see behind the scenes a little bit and how it [the disease] impacts others and their families.”
The nursing students see that the dangers from the pandemic “are real. Some people deny that it’s real.”
The process
At 7:45 a.m., head Sovah pharmacist Heather Ashe gave a pep talk to about 30 people who would be manning the six vaccination stations.
“It’s going to be a great day!” she said.
She reminded them that no matter how many people are in each vehicle, the only people who would get vaccinated were those who had pre-registration appointment tickets.
While one person is giving the vaccine, another one would be filling out the vaccine card with name, date, left or right arm and other pertinent information, she said.
When the patient is asked if he or she has had severe allergic reactions, if they answer “yes,” then a sign noting a 30-minute observation period, instead of the standard 15, would be placed on the windshield.
After people drove through and got vaccinated, they stopped in the observation area for 15 minutes, or 30 minutes in the case of people who have had a history of severe allergic reactions. They also were registered for the second dose vaccine in that observation area.
To get the vaccine
Currently people in Phase 1b – 65 and older, or younger with compromising health conditions – qualify to get the vaccine, but the vaccines soon will be available to everyone, Bell said, and the area is beginning to receive many more doses than before, so everyone should get registered and be ready.
To register, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA.
When someone fills out the waiting list registration online for another person who doesn’t have internet, the result isn’t necessarily helpful, Bell said: The person on the waiting list also has to check email regularly to learn when an appointment has been set.
People also are advised of appointments over the phone – but “we can’t get them to answer the phone when they don’t recognize the number,” Bell said.
Those appointment phone calls are made from state-issued cell phones used by contact tracers, so there isn’t any one or two phone numbers that can be identified easily as from the VDH.
Beware scams
Getting the vaccine is absolutely free, she said, but some scammers are sending copycat information meant to look like it’s from the VDH but charging a fee. “If that’s the case, hang up and call the health department,” she said.
Another scam is when someone shares a link to a valid appointment. That happened recently in Rocky Mount – where an appointment was duplicated 900 times after the link was shared. The VDH cancelled all of those 900 fake appointments.
Meanwhile, the Health Equity Planning Group has been created to reach people who don’t have access to the internet or otherwise do not have easy access to, or understanding of, the system.
People who had worked before as contact tracers now are recruiting people to get vaccinated, Bell said.
Any way you say it
Two of them are Claudia Avila and Josefina Westmoreland, who speak both Spanish and English.
For people who speak Spanish, “the first source of information is social media,” Avila said. “The Hispanic population loves social media,” so the VDH sends out a lot of posts about the vaccine.
The VDH also is holding information sessions with the leadership of local churches with Spanish-speaking congregations, she said.
People who learn about the vaccine “are sharing the information with the rest of the community and neighbors,” she said.
Westmoreland said she encourages “the Spanish community to come and get the vaccine. It is safe.”
A new “Latino task force” met on Thursday to examine how best to reach Spanish-speaking people, Bell said. They planned to make a Spanish postcard giving vaccine safety information and the appointment date.
Recruitment sweeps will invite Spanish-speaking people to vaccine clinics as well, she said.
The district has invited local churches to work together to help reach people who otherwise might go through the registration process, Bell said. A coalition of Black churches in Franklin County worked together to register the elderly and helped out as volunteers on vaccine days, and churches in the Martinsville and Henry County area also are welcomed to do so; contact the District to make arrangements.
People are not restricted to get vaccines by locality, she said, because “it’s federal money. It doesn’t matter. Anybody who can provide ID can get a shot.”
Near the end of the list
Meanwhile, the district is getting near the end of its massive, 46,000-person waiting list, Bell said. There are only 5,000 people left who have not been called. Of those called, more than half were vaccinated through a district clinic, and the rest either confirmed that they had been vaccinated elsewhere, or they did not respond to repeated contacts.
Before Friday VDH data showed that nearly 35,000 doses had been distributed in the district, and more than 10,000 were fully vaccinated.
The district will start holding bigger clinics, more often, she said.
Soon restrictions on who can get the vaccine will lift, and “it’s going to be open … to everybody.” The district is “starting to go into companies now that have a large number of employees.”
President Joe Biden had directed states to open the vaccine qualification process to all adults by May 1.
“In the future, we may just publish a link once a week” with vaccine clinics that don’t require appointments, Bell said.
Dealing with the pandemic and the vaccination process has “been a long, confusing road,” Bell said. “A pandemic is not something we expect every day.”
Meanwhile, “keep being diligent and responsible” with COVID-19 precautions, Shepherd said. “We’re close to being able to truly see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
“I encourage anyone who has any reservations” about the vaccine “to contact their primary care physician,” Tatum said. “The sooner everyone can get vaccinated,” the sooner life will get back to normal.
