WATCH NOW: 2,100 vaccinated at Martinsville Speedway clinic

“It’s going to be a great day!” she said.

She reminded them that no matter how many people are in each vehicle, the only people who would get vaccinated were those who had pre-registration appointment tickets.

While one person is giving the vaccine, another one would be filling out the vaccine card with name, date, left or right arm and other pertinent information, she said.

When the patient is asked if he or she has had severe allergic reactions, if they answer “yes,” then a sign noting a 30-minute observation period, instead of the standard 15, would be placed on the windshield.

After people drove through and got vaccinated, they stopped in the observation area for 15 minutes, or 30 minutes in the case of people who have had a history of severe allergic reactions. They also were registered for the second dose vaccine in that observation area.

To get the vaccine

Currently people in Phase 1b – 65 and older, or younger with compromising health conditions – qualify to get the vaccine, but the vaccines soon will be available to everyone, Bell said, and the area is beginning to receive many more doses than before, so everyone should get registered and be ready.