WATCH NOW: 2 Franklin County residents are West Piedmont Health District's latest victims of COVID-19

No matter how you feel about the status of the coronavirus pandemic in this area and whether you are vaccinated, COVID-19 remains a deadly force.
For the first time in nearly two weeks there are deaths in the West Piedmont Health District. The Virginia Department of Health recorded the deaths of two Franklin County residents as of 5 p.m. Monday.
These deaths could have occurred weeks or even months ago, because VDH goes through a structured review of documents before adding to its database.
This is now 76 deaths in Franklin County and 316 district-wide. There were only seven deaths in April, and this is the first since April 21.
VDH records all data by a person’s residence, but we don’t know much else other than the basic demographics we can derive from changes in the database.
We know that both of these casualties were at least 80 years old – as 164 of the 316 have been – that both were white, and one was male and the other female. Predominately victims have been white (227) and male (171), too.
There also were 19 net new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday in the West Piedmont Health District this morning.
The "net" is because there was a 1-case reduction in Martinsville, which happens occasionally for a variety of reasons, sometimes human entry error and sometimes blurred geographic lines.
There were 13 new cases in Henry County, four in Franklin County and three in Patrick County.
The district had reported 12 cases on Monday morning, and the 7-day average now has risen to 13, with 9.5 per 100,000 population.
There were no new hospitalizations reported Tuesday but one on Monday.
This news emerged after the disclosure over the weekend that there had been two more positive tests among residents at the Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab in Martinsville, where an outbreak dating to the first week of the year that had included 157 cases and 17 deaths, was on the verge of closing.
In an email to residents, their families and employees, administrator Bob Nelson had said those infected persons had been isolated from the general population. Mulberry Creek also does aggressive daily testing.
Meanwhile vaccination rates that officials have said have been slowing in face rose only slightly in the past few days, even as the positivity rate in the district has risen dramatically.
The rate of positive tests is now 7.8%, which doesn't sound very high, but it was 5.7% on Saturday and at the 5% threshold on April 17, the rate where scientists consider the community spread of the virus to be under control.
West Piedmont Health District data as of May 4
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Vaccine doses
|Fully vaccinated
|Pct 1 dose
|Henry County
|4,515
|343
|121
|17,926
|13,519
|34.3%
|Martinsville
|1,582
|154
|76
|4,810
|3,777
|36.4%
|Patrick County
|1,344
|103
|43
|5,216
|3,966
|28.4%
|Franklin County
|4,007
|171
|76
|19,889
|14,869
|34.2%
|West Piedmont total
|11,448
|771
|316
|7.80%
|47,841
|36,131
|33.7%
|Danville
|4,360
|279
|134
|15,125
|11,548
|37.80%
|Pittsylvania County
|5,496
|238
|78
|8.20%
|20,918
|16,937
|34.70%
|Virginia
|662,696
|28,636
|10,823
|4.50%
|3,865,951
|2,749,788
|45.30%
Add to that trend that only 1,210 doses have been distributed in the health district since April 30, an increase of 1.2%. In early April doses were about 1,000 per day. Statewide dosage distribution has dropped to 65,803 from having been at more than 90,000 during Phases 1a and 1b.
The data for the WPHD shows that 400 people have received first shots since April 30, and 810 more are fully inoculated.
The percentage of people in the district who have had at least one shot is 34.9%, vs. 45.3% statewide, and the fully vaccinated rate – people who have had two shots of Pfizer or Moderna or one shot of Johnson & Johnson – is at 26.3% vs. 32.2% statewide. You can look at those percentages this way: That’s comparing 1 in 4 persons as fully protected from the virus locally vs. 1 in 3 statewide.
Anyone 16 an older can get a vaccination, and the Food & Drug Administration said on Monday that it would approve Pfizer to be used for anyone 12 and older starting sometime next week.
Health district spokesperson Nancy Bell had said late last week that there are is abundance of clinics and vaccine available, and prior registration no longer is an impediment to getting a shot.
“We are working on solutions for those who cannot get themselves to a clinic, but at present we really want to encourage people who are hesitant to get vaccinated,” she said. At www.vacinefinder.gov all one has to do is simply add a ZIP code to see all of the places in your area that are offering vaccines, which vaccines and appointment times.”
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.