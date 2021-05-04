WATCH NOW: 2 Franklin County residents are West Piedmont Health District's latest victims of COVID-19

There were 13 new cases in Henry County, four in Franklin County and three in Patrick County.

The district had reported 12 cases on Monday morning, and the 7-day average now has risen to 13, with 9.5 per 100,000 population.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There were no new hospitalizations reported Tuesday but one on Monday.

This news emerged after the disclosure over the weekend that there had been two more positive tests among residents at the Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab in Martinsville, where an outbreak dating to the first week of the year that had included 157 cases and 17 deaths, was on the verge of closing.

In an email to residents, their families and employees, administrator Bob Nelson had said those infected persons had been isolated from the general population. Mulberry Creek also does aggressive daily testing.

Meanwhile vaccination rates that officials have said have been slowing in face rose only slightly in the past few days, even as the positivity rate in the district has risen dramatically.

The rate of positive tests is now 7.8%, which doesn't sound very high, but it was 5.7% on Saturday and at the 5% threshold on April 17, the rate where scientists consider the community spread of the virus to be under control.