WATCH NOW: 2 more Franklin County residents dead of COVID-19

Franklin County, where government leaders on Friday put out yet another public health warning, has lost two more residents to COVID-19.
They were the only deaths in the West Piedmont Health District reported Tuesday by the Virginia Department of Health, and they in fact may have occurred weeks ago. VDH awaits death certificates to confirm cause before adding the cases to its database.
VDH releases scant data about the victims but tracks all information by place of residence, but that's now 27 deaths in the county -- and 142 across the district -- since the pandemic began in March. Most of the deaths in Franklin County have occurred in the past four months.
The most recent victims were two white men, one between the ages of 60 and 69 and the other at least 80 years old. In the district 108 of the victims have been at least 70, and 69 have been 80 or older. More than two-thirds are white, and men now have surged past women as primary victims.
Officials in Franklin County, which has seen a startling growth in cases and deaths since the beginning of September, have implored the public to use good health practices – masks, hand-washing, social distancing, following state regulations – and even set up a system in which citizens can file a report of businesses or individuals who are not following the restrictions on mass gatherings and businesses implemented by Gov. Ralph Northam.
Friday’s alert was at least the third during that time period, but cases have continued to climb, although no school or long-term-care facility in Franklin County is listed as having a current outbreak in the database maintained by VDH.
New cases reported Tuesday across the district were down somewhat, to 66, the second consecutive day of more moderate totals following a record-setting week, but Franklin County had 30 of those and a new hospitalization.
Henry County logged 19 new cases -- far below its daily average -- and two hospitalizations. Martinsville had nine cases, and Patrick County had eight, along with two hospitalizations, the first ones reported in that county in at least a week.
A surge of cases reported by management at the Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab in Martinsville was confirmed Tuesday by a health department official.
Three separate emails from Bob Nelson, chief administrative officer of Kissito Healthcare, to residents, their families and employees, listed 57 residents and 11 staff members who have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and been isolated and quarantined.
It’s unclear if any of those who tested positive have been hospitalized, and as of Monday Mulberry Creek had not been added to the state’s databases of outbreaks.
“The estimated number is correct, and to the best of my knowledge none of the residents have been hospitalized or passed away,” Beulah Aggrey, an epidemiologist with the West Piedmont Health District, said in email shared by spokesperson Nancy Bell. “The facility continues to follow COVID-19 protocols. They have a COVID unit where positive residents are transferred to and reside for the duration of their isolation period. Positive employees do not work and isolate themselves at home. Staff remain in full PPE and they continue to test all staff and residents twice a week. “
The continued growth of cases has mirrored a steep climb in positive tests for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
There is no county-specific data on the VDH’s dashboard of data, but nearly 50,000 tests have been conducted in the West Piedmont Health District, and more than 1 in 5 (20.5%) have been positive, the same rate that it was on Saturday but more than double the rate from pre-Thanksgiving.
Across Virginia, where cases now have surpassed 407,947 and deaths grew by 84 on Monday to 5,477, more than 4.6 million tests have been conducted, with 16.4% being positive.
Latest VDH figures show there are now 181,316 people statewide who now have received at least one dose of vaccine for the virus, and more than 19,000 are fully vaccinated.
Of the 2,138 doses that have been distributed in the West Piedmont district, 987 of those have gone to residents of Franklin County, and 947 have been to those from Henry County. Patrick County has received 193 doses and Martinsville 11, but health officials acknowledge that the numbers may be low, and the database says that some 32,737 doses have not been mapped.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.