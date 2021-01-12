WATCH NOW: 2 more Franklin County residents dead of COVID-19

Franklin County, where government leaders on Friday put out yet another public health warning, has lost two more residents to COVID-19.

They were the only deaths in the West Piedmont Health District reported Tuesday by the Virginia Department of Health, and they in fact may have occurred weeks ago. VDH awaits death certificates to confirm cause before adding the cases to its database.

VDH releases scant data about the victims but tracks all information by place of residence, but that's now 27 deaths in the county -- and 142 across the district -- since the pandemic began in March. Most of the deaths in Franklin County have occurred in the past four months.

The most recent victims were two white men, one between the ages of 60 and 69 and the other at least 80 years old. In the district 108 of the victims have been at least 70, and 69 have been 80 or older. More than two-thirds are white, and men now have surged past women as primary victims.