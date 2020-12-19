WATCH NOW: 2 more residents of Henry County are dead from COVID-19

For the first time in a week there were two new deaths from COVID-19 reported Saturday in the West Piedmont Health District.
Both were residents of Henry County, which now has seen 47 people die from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and that’s 122 across the district since the pandemic began in March.
When these deaths occurred is not known -- and could have been weeks ago -- because the Virginia Department of Health, which collects and reports all data, waits for death certificates to confirm cause of death before adding the cases to its database.
VDH also reveals very little information about deaths or cases but does track all data by place of residence.
We do know that these were both women in their 80s and that one was Black and one white.
That information continues the trends that have emerged since pandemic began, with 96 of the deaths being of people 70 and older, and 88 of them having been white. There has been one more man than woman after VDH this week reclassified a previously undisclosed gender to be female.
Saturday also saw an upswing in new cases, with 88 reported, which is the most since last Saturday (88 also), these coming on the day when Virginia surpassed 300,000 cases. The district also added five new hospitalizations.
Franklin County accounted for 37 of the new cases – and now has blown past 2,000 total -- and two of the hospitalizations.
Henry County, which has had 2,317 cases, accounted for 34 cases and two of the hospitalizations. Martinsville had 10 new cases and the other hospitalized resident, and Patrick County reported seven new cases.
COVID-19 data as of Dec. 19
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Henry County
|2,317
|199
|47
|Martinsville
|886
|86
|27
|Patrick County
|658
|71
|28
|Franklin County
|2,073
|70
|20
|West Piedmont total
|5,934
|426
|122
|16.90%
|Danville
|2,090
|161
|58
|Pittsylvania County
|2,329
|121
|31
|12.70%
|Virginia
|302,972
|16,824
|4,643
|11.40%
In the past seven days the West Piedmont Health district has average 65 cases, or 47.1 per 100,000 population. But for a 14-day period that per capita rate is 686.2.
Testing also has ticked up in the district, going from 16% a week ago to 16.9% on Saturday, with nearly 41,000 tests having been conducted. Across Virginia there have been about 3.9 million tests, with an 11.4% positivity rate – up about half a point in the past week.
Researchers at the University of Virginia now are forecasting that the pandemic’s impact in Virginia will get much worse, with a peak arriving around Feb. 7
Data from a post-Thanksgiving surge in cases led researchers to increase their projections to peak at 98,000 new confirmed cases during the week ending Feb. 7, which is 13 times higher than the summer peak of 7,550.
The data, which could change based on many factors, including human behavior, suggest that weekly caseloads could jump to 138,000 in February.
Researchers also say that cases could peak at about 63,000 per week in January if residents were to become more serious about wearing a mask, staying home and avoiding crowds.
"Cold weather, time indoors, and pandemic fatigue, spurred by holiday travel and gatherings, increase the risk of transmission," UVa researchers wrote in Friday's report.
The Thanksgiving holiday resulted in a lag of data, UVa reported last week. With more information coming into view, it's becoming clear the post-Thanksgiving surge is large.
"If compounded with surges accompanying Christmas, Hanukkah and other winter holidays, it could be a long, cold winter," researchers wrote in the report.
Researchers also say the impacts of the vaccines that began to arrive this past week at hospitals and health departments across Virginia won’t have a significant immediate impact.
"So far, multiple candidates have shown strong efficacy with only mild side effects," researchers said. "However, manufacturing, deploying and administering hundreds of millions vaccine doses is a massive undertaking."
UVa predicts the vaccine will have limited impact until late spring or summer as cases hospitalizations and deaths continue to escalate.
"We will need to continue to take steps to flatten the curve and see us through to spring," researchers noted. "The good news is the effect of behavioral and community mitigation strategies, which will have a much larger impact on transmission for the foreseeable future."
Charles Wilborn of the Danville Register & Bee contributed to this report.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.
