WATCH NOW: 2 more residents of Henry County are dead from COVID-19

For the first time in a week there were two new deaths from COVID-19 reported Saturday in the West Piedmont Health District.

Both were residents of Henry County, which now has seen 47 people die from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and that’s 122 across the district since the pandemic began in March.

When these deaths occurred is not known -- and could have been weeks ago -- because the Virginia Department of Health, which collects and reports all data, waits for death certificates to confirm cause of death before adding the cases to its database.

VDH also reveals very little information about deaths or cases but does track all data by place of residence.

We do know that these were both women in their 80s and that one was Black and one white.

That information continues the trends that have emerged since pandemic began, with 96 of the deaths being of people 70 and older, and 88 of them having been white. There has been one more man than woman after VDH this week reclassified a previously undisclosed gender to be female.