WATCH NOW: 2020: You are not going to forget this one.

The year 2020 in our local community will no doubt be remembered, as it will for almost all of civilization, as the year of the coronavirus pandemic.

In nine months we went from only a hint of a foreign virus on the other side of the world to 106 deaths in Martinsville and Henry County and Patrick counties to that same virus - we quickly forgot the stories that began the year and reshaped everything and everywhere.

Whatever momentum was built died at the Ides of March, when the nation pretty much shut down against the onslaught of COVID-19. Spring was a time of dying rather than rebirth, as we saw that a virus that had crossed the globe could reach out and take a life right here in Southside Virginia.

It also took life itself in many ways. We went home and we stayed there. We hunkered inside. Martinsville Speedway went from the roar of a crowd to the echo of engines. Stores and restaurants went dark. Church pews emptied. We worked from our dens. We met via Zoom. Our kids studied in their rooms. Playgrounds and stadiums were empty. Movie screens were dark. Masks went on, signs went up, and Plexiglas became a constant.

Our year was by April 1, no joke, changed forever.