WATCH NOW: A day after hospital's warning, COVID-19 picture in West Piedmont Health District gets worse

The worsening picture for COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District that moved Sovah Health to send out a memo to the community on Tuesday got a little worse on Wednesday.
There is another death reported by the Virginia Department of Health, and the number of cases surged by 93, as one health official said that people in the community continued to pass the virus in small gatherings.
This latest death was in Franklin County – the 17th there and the fifth in the district in the past two days – and was a white male between the ages of 70 and 79.
It's never clear when the death occurred. Health officials must wait for a death certificate before entering the information into a database. That process can take a few weeks. And VDH reports scant information individual cases and deaths, but it records them by a person’s locality of residence.
The 93 cases were one of the worst days recorded since the pandemic began in March. That's a stunning 204 cases –68 per day -- in the past three days.
Franklin County recorded 45 of Wednesday’s cases, and Henry County had 30. Martinsville and Patrick County reported nine new cases each.
And the cause for all of this, District Epidemiologist Sharon Ortiz-Garcia said, is smaller groups of people who don’t practice safety.
Support Local Journalism
“Some [of the surge of cases] are associated with current outbreaks in LTCFs [long-term care facilities].” Ortiz-Garcia said in a statement sent by email by spokesperson Nancy Bell. “But mainly [they are] associated with cases among the same households, social gatherings, no social distancing, no mask wearing, and cases possibly associated with some workplaces.”
This is consistent with the pattern seen in recent weeks and addressed earlier by both Garcia-Ruiz and Bell.
On Tuesday Patrick County Schools Superintendent Dean Gilbert sent an email to the community to say the district had “encountered a positive case of COVID-19 at Stuart Elementary School. The staff and students affected have been contacted individually.
“We will continue to work with our local health department and to monitor current health data. Please continue to follow the precautions outlined in the CDC guidance.”
CDC guidance had warned people to limit travel and large gatherings typically connected to Thanksgiving, and Ortiz-Garcia also noted that some that some cases emerged because of “individuals testing for the upcoming holidays and [being] asymptomatic.”
These conditions led to the concerns mentioned Tuesday by Sovah Health, and although there were no new hospitalizations in the West Piedmont district on Wednesday, Sovah Health’s biweekly assessment revealed a slight increase in traffic in its hospitals.
Sovah said there were 20 patients at its hospital in Martinsville who were being treated for symptoms related to COVID-19, and in Danville there are 25. The combined total is up from the 35 from two weeks ago.
Since the pandemic began the West Piedmont Health District now has totaled 4,155 cases, 105 deaths and 354 hospitalizations. The latest totals across the district:
- Henry County: 1,796 cases, 167 hospitalizations, 41 deaths.
- Martinsville: 667, 77, 24.
- Patrick County: 444, 63, 28.
- Franklin County: 1,514, 54, 17.
By comparison Danville has reported 1,578 cases (49 deaths), and Pittsylvania County has had 1,650 (22 deaths).
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.