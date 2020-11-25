WATCH NOW: A day after hospital's warning, COVID-19 picture in West Piedmont Health District gets worse

The worsening picture for COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District that moved Sovah Health to send out a memo to the community on Tuesday got a little worse on Wednesday.

There is another death reported by the Virginia Department of Health, and the number of cases surged by 93, as one health official said that people in the community continued to pass the virus in small gatherings.

This latest death was in Franklin County – the 17th there and the fifth in the district in the past two days – and was a white male between the ages of 70 and 79.

It's never clear when the death occurred. Health officials must wait for a death certificate before entering the information into a database. That process can take a few weeks. And VDH reports scant information individual cases and deaths, but it records them by a person’s locality of residence.

The 93 cases were one of the worst days recorded since the pandemic began in March. That's a stunning 204 cases –68 per day -- in the past three days.

Franklin County recorded 45 of Wednesday’s cases, and Henry County had 30. Martinsville and Patrick County reported nine new cases each.