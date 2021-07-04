 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: A different 4th of July in Martinsville
WATCH NOW: A different 4th of July in Martinsville

There was no big fireworks show, but celebrations emerged across the city.

Jim Woods portrays Thomas Jefferson reading excerpts from the Declaration of Independence on July 4th from the old Henry County Courthouse balcony.
courthouse woods.jpeg

Former Martinsville City Council member Jim Woods portrays Thomas Jefferson at July 4th at the old Henry County Courthouse.

It was a different July 4th in Martinsville this year. There were no fireworks at the Martinsville Speedway and none at Hooker Field. The recognition of Independence Day this year was more cerebral than celebratory. 

After the noon church bells rang at the First Baptist Church, and next door, Martinsville Fire Department Engine No. 3, with its crew of six, pulled up to the front of the Virginia Museum of Natural History and members of Martinsville Fire and EMS gave tours of the truck and posed for pictures with excited kids. 

vmnh family.jpeg

Kenley Via (left), Jackson and Joshua Penn enjoying hotdogs at VMNH.

On one end of the parking lot, Virginia Museum Director Joe Keiper and his crew set up a tent and were making hotdogs that were given away free to everyone who stopped by. 

"It's also free admission day at the museum," Keiper said. "Everyone can come inside and see the exhibits today for free." 

vmnh hotdogs.jpeg

Hotdog crew at VMNH: Martinsville Council member Danny Turner (left), VMNH Director Joe Keiper, Rick Martin and CFO Jonathan Martin.

The event at VMNH lasted until 4 p.m., but another event began at 2 p.m. at the old courthouse in uptown Martinsville. 

The Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center and Museum opened its galleries at 2 p.m. and began giving away free ice cream at 3 p.m. 

vmnh children.jpeg

Children playing on the VMNH lawn on July 4th.

Then, at 3:15 p.m., Thomas Jefferson, played by former City Council member Jim Woods, appeared from the balcony and read excerpts from the Declaration of Independence with an imposing voice typical of the orators of the day. 

courthouse lawsons.jpeg

Mayor Kathy Lawson (left) and her husband, community chapter executive of the American Red Cross Piedmont Virginia Chapter Ralph Lawson at the old Henry County Courthouse on July 4th.

Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson and her husband, Ralph, attended the reading by Woods.

The Lawsons had decorated the Uptown streets with American flags earlier in the day.

courthouse.jpeg

The old Henry County Courthouse in Uptown Martinsville on July 4th.
vmnh fire crew.jpeg

Todd Owen (left), Billy Akers, Greg Reeves, Mike Elliott, Sam Kanode, and Micah Lackey with the Martinsville Fire and EMS.
vmnh engine 3.jpeg

Martinsville Fire Engine No. 3 on display at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

