WATCH NOW: A different 4th of July in Martinsville

It was a different July 4th in Martinsville this year. There were no fireworks at the Martinsville Speedway and none at Hooker Field. The recognition of Independence Day this year was more cerebral than celebratory.

After the noon church bells rang at the First Baptist Church, and next door, Martinsville Fire Department Engine No. 3, with its crew of six, pulled up to the front of the Virginia Museum of Natural History and members of Martinsville Fire and EMS gave tours of the truck and posed for pictures with excited kids.

On one end of the parking lot, Virginia Museum Director Joe Keiper and his crew set up a tent and were making hotdogs that were given away free to everyone who stopped by.

"It's also free admission day at the museum," Keiper said. "Everyone can come inside and see the exhibits today for free."

The event at VMNH lasted until 4 p.m., but another event began at 2 p.m. at the old courthouse in uptown Martinsville.

The Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center and Museum opened its galleries at 2 p.m. and began giving away free ice cream at 3 p.m.