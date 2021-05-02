WATCH NOW: A familiar name has plans to restore Beaver Hills Golf Course

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Henry county BZA unanimously voted down the request leaving NCRE, a North Carolina solar developer and applicant for the "White Stripe" project at Beaver Hills, with court as its only recourse.

Andrew Palmer, a commercial leasing manager for The Lester Group and for the Beaver Hills Golf Course, had said NCRE had a year to decide what to do, but with such strong sentiment against the solar farm and the expense of taking the case to court, the company gave up on the project.

That was when someone suggested to Greg Haley that he should take a look at what it would take to return the 75-year-old course to its former glory.

That suggestion turned into an event Friday morning, with state Del. Charles Poindexter (R-Franklin) helping to hoist the American flag atop the flagpole near the clubhouse.

A dozen or so people were on hand to wish the new owners success.

The Haley family is synonymous with golf in the area, and Greg Haley, a certified member of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America, had recently given up his interest in Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club after completing $500,000 in renovations at that facility in Huddleston.