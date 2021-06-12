WATCH NOW: A family a-fire in Fieldale

In a time volunteer fire departments are struggling to have members, the Fieldale Volunteer Fire Company is thriving.
That’s because entire families are involved, Assistant Chief Keith Sink said. Instead of being a cause of worry and missed family time, fire department and EMS service is a family affair, which keeps families strong and united.
As couples sit together during departmental meetings, kids play together in a back corner set up like a living room. The atmosphere is jovial, people united through enjoyable companionship combined with a mission toward the protection of and service to their community.
“We’ve got a strong family base, and we’ve got a strong community base,” Sink said.
S.T. Fulcher is the department president, Todd Norman is the chief, and Brian Shuler is the deputy chief. This year is the department's 75th anniversary, and they are planning special events to commemorate.
Fulcher said friends in the Fieldale VFD asked him to come in as president about three years ago.
“They needed somebody to preside over the meetings,” he said, something he has had plenty of experience doing – plus, he knows firefighting. His first career was an industrial firefighter at DuPont.
And the Fieldale VFD has been growing in recent years, Fulcher said. About 28 members are involved “in a variety of positions. Not all the ladies go out and fight fires, but a bunch of them do.” Others are involved in fundraisers and other supportive activities.
Between 12 to 14 members respond to any car crash, Sink said, and “double that” for fires.
“The age group and the diversity we have is awesome,” Sink said. It starts with teenagers – siblings Emily Shuler, at 17, and Nick Shuler, at 19, both newly certified – and runs up to 30 years of membership by the longest serving firefighter, Roy Fowler.
Fowler said he grew up in Fieldale, and in his three decades as a member of the fire department, he has seen the department go through “a lot of ups and downs, but things have gotten a whole lot better now.”
Husband-and-wife pair Todd and Kym Norman even met through rescue-squad volunteer work 31 years ago. Now their daughter Taylor, an oncology nurse at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C. , “is usually running calls with her daddy” when she’s not working, Kym said.
“We’ve always told our girls, 'Your community is what you make it,'” she said.
Children come along
Kayla Sink, the assistant chief’s daughter, has been around fire and rescue since childhood, first when her father was with the Collinsville department, and then when he joined Fieldale, she started helping out “with a lot of things around the building.”
She has an official member of the department ever since the Women’s Auxiliary started up in March 2020. The group holds fundraisers and organizes events, such as Bingo games and paint parties, to support the department.
Her involvement influenced her significant other, Jarrett Hubbard, to become involved, and now he is head of the department’s facilities and grounds, a line officer position. The couple’s children, baby Everly Hubbard, 3-year-old Kynsleigh Hubbard and 6-year-old Rylan Keatts, come with them to department meetings.
Too many to count
Jarrett Hubbard jumped right in to help two years ago and has been hooked since, he said. He and Sink had their children to trick-or-treating at Halloween, but the fire department was short on folks to hand out candy. He stepped right in to help, “and it felt so good I wanted more, I guess,” he said.
“By now I’ve been on too many fire calls to count. Ninety percent of the fire calls I run are in the middle of the night. It don’t matter, unless I’m an hour away.”
However, it’s always tough the next day at work, after having been at a fire for five or six hours in the middle of the night, he said.
“Anything can happen at any time,” he said. “A lot of people don’t understand” the intensity. To be prepared at all hours for that intensity, he said, he walks the straight and narrow – no drinking or smoking.
Though there’s stress, there’s also a camaraderie that extends far beyond the station and its calls, they say.
When Kayla Sink began her new hair salon, Revive, “everybody showed up to help paint the building. I don’t think you can find that in a lot of places.”
“If you ask, they come,” Hubbard said.
Getting certified
Emily Shuler, 17, got Firefighter 1 certification about three months ago. Her mother, Tara Shuler, is on the Ladies’ Auxiliary, her father is the deputy chief and her 19-year-old brother, Nicholas Shuler, also received his certification.
The classes provide 144 hours of training in “a little bit of everything,” she said. They generally are held two weekdays a week or on Saturdays, she said.
The classes “build you up to that point” of going into a live burn scenario, Hubbard said.
Since her certification, she has responded to “quite a few” emergency calls, Shuler said – though “where I’m so small, it’s hard for me to carry the hose by myself.”
Depending “on how you breathe, you’ve got 20 minutes” inside a burning house, Hubbard said. Two or three people on a team go into burning buildings for as long as the oxygen in their tanks can last.
The Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department has an air truck it brings to fires, “and you keep going to refuel. It all depends on what you think you can handle,” Hubbard said.
Helping community
Ulises Saligan of Collinsville came to the U.S. from Mexico in 2005. “Ya tenia tiempo que he querido ayudar a la comunidad hispana” – for a long time he’s been wanting to help the Hispanic community, he said, which is growing in this area.
As a construction worker, Saligan has had plenty of training in first aid. He works at Eastman with Keith Sink, and when he was talking with Sink about wanting to be useful to the community, Sink recommended he join the fire company.
He’s now in the training phase, he said – and is the department’s first bilingual member, which has been sorely needed, Sink said.
Following footsteps
When Hope Fulcher goes out on fire calls, a toy fire truck or wrecked car sits on 6-year-old Arabella Gilbert's pillow until she comes home.
Fulcher, 41, got her start as a first responder at age 17. She has more than 46 certificates in the field, she said, including two in homeland security from FEMA; EVOC (Trucks) and HazMat. She joined the Fieldale VFD in August.
Her wife, Susan Fulcher, is a granddaughter of a former Fieldale fire chief,k the late J.W. Gilbert, and she joined the Ladies Auxiliary in November.
Their children are Alex Lawson, 21; Jerry Wesley Clark-Fulcher, 17 months; and Arabella, all always welcome at the fire station.
Jeremiah Bullard, 18, whom Hope Fulcher calls her best friend, has been with the fire department for a year and a half, following in the footsteps of his father.
“When I came here I found it was a family environment,” Hope Fulcher said. “People were very accepting. It’s very diverse. You’ve got people here who want to help you.”
William and Brooke Wingfield also are in the department together and bring their children, 4-year-old Landon Wingfield and 9-year-old Abigale and Addison Staples, to meetings.
'Good structure'
Before going into a fire, William Wingfield said, “You paint a picture in your head as to what you’ve got going on. You do scenarios in your head what you’re going to do when you get there, and be a lot more comfortable.”
However, there’s always the worry that the person in a car wreck or fire you’re called to could be a friend, he said.
Now that he’s a father, Wingfield, who started at age 16 with Horsepasture VFD, said, “I’m bringing my kids up in the fire department.”
The lifestyle provides “good structure, and shows them how to help others when others need help. It’s a good brotherhood, sisterhood. It’s more or less a second family almost.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com