WATCH NOW: A family a-fire in Fieldale

Her involvement influenced her significant other, Jarrett Hubbard, to become involved, and now he is head of the department’s facilities and grounds, a line officer position. The couple’s children, baby Everly Hubbard, 3-year-old Kynsleigh Hubbard and 6-year-old Rylan Keatts, come with them to department meetings.

Too many to count

Jarrett Hubbard jumped right in to help two years ago and has been hooked since, he said. He and Sink had their children to trick-or-treating at Halloween, but the fire department was short on folks to hand out candy. He stepped right in to help, “and it felt so good I wanted more, I guess,” he said.

“By now I’ve been on too many fire calls to count. Ninety percent of the fire calls I run are in the middle of the night. It don’t matter, unless I’m an hour away.”

However, it’s always tough the next day at work, after having been at a fire for five or six hours in the middle of the night, he said.

“Anything can happen at any time,” he said. “A lot of people don’t understand” the intensity. To be prepared at all hours for that intensity, he said, he walks the straight and narrow – no drinking or smoking.

