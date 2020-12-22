WATCH NOW: A gift made of gingerbread

Its hidden base is a wooden dollhouse, which supports the gingerbread cookie exterior walls and all the decorations.

The candy is glued on with royal icing, a mixture of confectioner’s sugar, egg whites or meringue powder and water, which dries like cement.

“Back in the day, this was a normal thing for country clubs and hotels to do,” he said, but the tradition, along with ice statues, has fallen out of practice.

Lilly, a native of West Virginia, was educated at the Swiss Academy of Culinary Arts in Atlanta. In his ninth year at Chatmoss, he has been working for country clubs for 20 years and for Marriott hotels before that.

The gingerbread house was an annual holiday tradition at Marriott, he said. Because a gingerbread house “will live forever,” at the end of each season, he would store it away. He would bring it out the next holiday season and just add more to it.

This was his first year to make one at Chatmoss. He did it “because COVID just destroyed everyone’s Christmas,” he said. “I wanted to do something special for the families.”

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.