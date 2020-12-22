WATCH NOW: A gift made of gingerbread

The latest construction project at Chatmoss Country Club took a crew of six people 14 days and more to build.
It also took 35 pounds of cookies, 50 pounds of sugar and “a lot of candy,” Chef Joe Lilly said about the massive gingerbread house that takes center stage in the club’s dining room.
So much candy for this colorful structure, in fact, that the staff at area stores dreaded seeing him because “I cleaned their shelves out about three times,” he said with a laugh.
Set on a table, the house’s rooftop reaches over people’s heads. It’s two stories plus attic high and three rooms wide and deep. Each surface is covered with gumdrops, peppermints, gummy worms, lollypops, round candies and more – and, of course, there are plenty of candy canes.
The house’s “yard,” which took 14 hours alone to create, includes a walkway, evergreen trees, snowmen, animals, pinecones, a wagon and a fish pond, surrounded by fence of lollypops.
“Merry Christmas from Chef Joe and his Chatmoss Culinary Team,” a holly-decorated notice reads: head chef Chase Brigham, sous chef Rachel Davis, night chefs Garnell Hodge and Courtney Campbell, steward Henry Turner and kitchen ambassador Lloyd Dillard.
Lilly showed them how to make the house, which is “very time consuming – very serious work,” he said.
Its hidden base is a wooden dollhouse, which supports the gingerbread cookie exterior walls and all the decorations.
The candy is glued on with royal icing, a mixture of confectioner’s sugar, egg whites or meringue powder and water, which dries like cement.
“Back in the day, this was a normal thing for country clubs and hotels to do,” he said, but the tradition, along with ice statues, has fallen out of practice.
Lilly, a native of West Virginia, was educated at the Swiss Academy of Culinary Arts in Atlanta. In his ninth year at Chatmoss, he has been working for country clubs for 20 years and for Marriott hotels before that.
The gingerbread house was an annual holiday tradition at Marriott, he said. Because a gingerbread house “will live forever,” at the end of each season, he would store it away. He would bring it out the next holiday season and just add more to it.
This was his first year to make one at Chatmoss. He did it “because COVID just destroyed everyone’s Christmas,” he said. “I wanted to do something special for the families.”
