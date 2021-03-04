WATCH NOW: A Golden legacy

Farrish said her father and her mother, Ruth Harris of Axton, “have been very supportive of all of us, and they instilled strong work ethics in us [that] you can be whatever you want to be.”

Her father wasn’t a churchgoer, she said, “but he emphasized that we go to church with our mother” – Gospel Light Holiness Church in Axton – “and our mother is a strong Christian.”

Her parents also stressed a “strong sense of togetherness, supporting one another, being there regardless” of what happened.

Ruth Harris worked in the Hooker Furniture factory, and Golden Harris was a line supervisor at Bassett-Walker.

They did not have high school education, which was common in those days, “but school was very important to them,” and they stressed that their children and grandchildren got their educations, Farrish said.

“My papa had to start working when he was 12 or 13, so he had a complicated

relationship to literacy, and yet he was such a great advocate for me as a young reader,” Jeremy Harris stated in a press release.

Her father called Jeremy “Big Boy,” Farrish said, and “he always said, ‘That boy is going to be something one day.’”