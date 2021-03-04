WATCH NOW: A Golden legacy

The late Golden Harris of Axton helped raise his grandson, internationally renowned playwright Jeremy O. Harris.
The sad day in June 2019 Veronica Farrish of Danville called her son to tell him that his grandfather – her father – had just died, her son responded with news of his own: His play “Slave Play” was going to open on Broadway – in the Golden Theatre, which shares his grandfather’s name.
Now, the name “Golden” lives on with the Harris-Broadway connection in another way: Jeremy O. Harris’s production company has released a special collection of 15 plays by prominent Black playwrights to libraries and institutions around the United States and its territories.
Its name: “The Golden Collection,” after the celebrity playwright’s grandfather.
Blue Ridge Regional Library was the pilot site and the only place to receive The Golden Collection when it premiered last year. Now the exclusive set has been sent to one library or institution in each state, plus U.S. territories. That includes BRRL just having received its second set.
Also, the Uptown Martinsville book store Books & Crannies is one of a limited number of bookstores able to sell the collection.
‘Big Boy’
Farrish said her father and her mother, Ruth Harris of Axton, “have been very supportive of all of us, and they instilled strong work ethics in us [that] you can be whatever you want to be.”
Her father wasn’t a churchgoer, she said, “but he emphasized that we go to church with our mother” – Gospel Light Holiness Church in Axton – “and our mother is a strong Christian.”
Her parents also stressed a “strong sense of togetherness, supporting one another, being there regardless” of what happened.
Ruth Harris worked in the Hooker Furniture factory, and Golden Harris was a line supervisor at Bassett-Walker.
They did not have high school education, which was common in those days, “but school was very important to them,” and they stressed that their children and grandchildren got their educations, Farrish said.
“My papa had to start working when he was 12 or 13, so he had a complicated
relationship to literacy, and yet he was such a great advocate for me as a young reader,” Jeremy Harris stated in a press release.
Her father called Jeremy “Big Boy,” Farrish said, and “he always said, ‘That boy is going to be something one day.’”
Farrish wanted her son and daughter to have the advantages of private schools, so despite the challenges of being a single mother, she sent them to Martinsville Christian School, then Stanleytown Christian School, and finally Carlisle School.
Although her parents “didn’t understand the concept of a private school versus a public school, they honored my decisions and helped put him through private school,” she said.
And whatever challenges Farrish and her children undertook, “Jeremy would always say, ‘Papa would always come through,’ and so did my mom.”
By the time Jeremy Harris hit it big on Broadway, his grandfather “didn’t fully understand what Jeremy was doing because of his illness, but he knew he was doing something really great,” Farrish said. “When Jeremy would show up, Daddy would just look at him and just grin and say ‘Big Boy.’”
The coincidence of the name “Golden” with her father and the Broadway theater just went to show that “Papa knows. Papa is looking over you, Baby, and Papa is with you all the way,” Farrish said she told her son.
‘It doesn’t matter where you come from’
The Golden Collection totals 800 individual scripts. It has been distributed to libraries and community centers in all 50 states, plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and Guam.
“Many of the recipient libraries and community centers spotlight historic sites of racial progress, sites of continued racial violence and inequity, and serve predominantly Black communities,” a press release with the collection states. “Ultimately, the collection was donated to libraries that were passionate about bringing these plays into their communities.”
Each recipient organization received a box of the 15 plays along with bookmarks to give to patrons.
“Slave Play” received 12 Tony Award nominations, more than any play in Broadway history. The awards will be announced when Broadway opens back up in the spring.
In addition to “Slave Play,” other plays included in the Golden Collection are “Les Blancs” by Lorraine Hansberry, “The Colored Museum” by George C. Wolfe, “An Octoroon” by Branden Jacobs Jenkins, “Sweat” by Lynn Nottage, A Collection of Plays (“Wedding Band” and “Trouble in Mind”) by Alice Childress, a play by Suzan- Lori Parks, “We Are Proud to Present a Presentation” by Jackie Sibblies Drury, “The Mountaintop” by Katori Hall, “Is God Is” by Aleshea Harris, “Fires in the Mirror” by Anna Deavere Smith, “Funnyhouse of a Negro” by Adrienne Kennedy, “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf” by Ntozake Shange, “Bootycandy” by Slave Play’s Tony Award-nominated director Robert O’Hara, and “Dream on Monkey Mountain” by Derek Walcott.
“So far I have filled more than 50 orders for the complete set; for each set purchased, $10 is being donated to the National Black Theatre,” Books & Crannies owner DeShanta Hairston wrote in an email. “This theatre [is] one of the oldest Black theaters in the country, owned and operated by a woman of color.
“Everyone who has purchased the set has expressed their excitement to have such a powerful collection in their homes. It is important to have this set because it gives power to Black voices in theater and allows their stories to be heard as a collective. I think Jeremy Harris is a genius for his contributions as a playwright and will to push for other Black playwrights to be heard as well.”
BRRL received the pilot collection of The Golden Collection during the last week of Slave Play’s run on Broadway. Said BRRL Director Rick Ward: “Since Jeremy is from Martinsville, they wanted to send us a collection of plays in his honor.”
As soon as The Golden Collection prototype had been put on display by the front entrance last year, the coronavirus pandemic hit Virginia, and the library was closed during the lockdown.
The plays in that collection since have been put in circulation, and some have been checked out by patrons.
The newly received Golden Collection now is on display, along with a broadbill (big poster) from “Slave Play” and other memorabilia.
Being the first institution to get the collection “is a big honor, especially considering that I’m part of the theater community here. To me, I’m tickled about it,” said Ward, who has acted in Blue Ridge Arts and Theatre Society and TheatreWorks Community Players.
“As far as I know, we’re the only library or institution in Virginia that got The Golden Collection.”
“I just think this is inspiring,” BRRL Program Coordinator Leandio Gravely said. “To have this collection is an honor, but it’s also inspirational to aspiring actors and playwrights: It doesn’t matter where you came from, it’s achievable. It’s attainable.”
