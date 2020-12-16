WATCH NOW: A pandemic Christmas is a little bit different

The richness of holiday celebrations is changing this year from sound to sight.
The pandemic has significantly limited how people can gather, so many local area traditions are taking on new forms, or replaced with new observances altogether.
The popular Smith River Singers, whose concerts bring in crowds topping 1,000, are silent this year, not even appearing in small groups. However, they have released last year’s concert on video free, for anyone to watch at any time.
The town of Ridgeway and Patrick County can’t hold their usual events, so both are having Christmas display contests for homes and businesses instead.
Churches are moving their holiday celebrations online or into parking lots, and more area homes seem decorated with lights – and massive light displays coordinated to music have started to become popular.
And Piedmont Arts this year will not host the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra for its popular Holiday Pops concert, a yearly tradition which was canceled unexpectedly last year, too, because of a snow storm.
Community plans
“Due to COVID we had to cancel the Christmas parade and Christmas tree lighting, and one of our signature events we really enjoy,” the festivities in the town park when the tree is lit, said Ridgeway Mayor Craig O’Der. Normally, All About Sound would play recorded Christmas music, and the Magna Vista High School Band performs in the gazebo, which is decorated with greenery and cheerful lights.
“We’re all just deeply disappointed about not being able to do the Christmas parade this year … but I was deeply afraid of something that might create a superspreader event,” the mayor said.
But town council member Susan McCullough came up with a festive replacement: “A Christmas display concert for each home,” he said.
The town council voted to spend the money it normally does on the park festivities on prizes for the decoration contest instead. They are gift certificates to Jackson’s Garage, Ace Hardware, Dollar General, Woody’s Supermarket and Allure Images Boutique Photo Studio.
The town’s Youth Council will ride around, within the township limits, to vote on the top Christmas displays.
The Christmas decorating contest is so positive for Ridgeway that the town may continue it in future years, O’Der said.
“We’re restricted on so many things we can do,” he said, and “we wanted to bring in the Christmas cheer, get 2021 started on a more positive note. Hopefully things will turn around in 2021 and get back to some normalcy.”
Like Ridgeway, Patrick County also has turned the holidays into a feast for the eyes. It is holding a 2020 Festival of Trees, following the pattern of its autumn scarecrow contest.
Many of the nearly two dozen trees already entered are delightfully unexpected: a decorated pole for “Broadcasting Christmas” by WHEO, “There Arose Such a Ladder,” the “rungs” of which serve as a free food pantry, by Four Rivers Realty; “Hay Bells,” a tree-shaped and –decorated stack of hay bales at the Wilson-Smith farm, a decorated tree form made of stacked firewood, lights and a start by the Slaydonators, a fireman form “Spraying Christmas Joy” at the Stuart Fire Department and a tree made of firehouse by the Woolwine Fire Department.
Photos of the trees are on the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook pages, where votes can be cast.
In Martinsville, the annual parade took a different approach: There could be no spectators, but anyone could enter -- as long as their car was decorated, and people remained in their cars, for the short route. It was held right after the city's Christmas tree lighting.
Smith River Singers
Because they aren’t holding any live concert this year, the Smith River Singers have a special gift to the community: A free streamed broadcast of their 2019 concert, “Carols and Cheer.” It can be seen on SmithRiverSingers.org.
Smith River Singers founder Pam Randall “just made a determination early on that it simply was too dangerous for us to sing,” she said.
Most of the singers are of the older age that’s vulnerable to COVID-19, she said. As a member of the American Choral Directors Association, “I get a lot of mail – newsletters and articles – about the whole idea that it spreads primarily through air. It’s an airborne illness.”
Though many fans have been “very vocal that she still should be singing, it’s just not worth it for anyone to become ill because of their association with the group,” she said.
Randall is all too aware of the dangers of the disease. Her daughter, an RN, went to New York during the start of the pandemic to work. “She lost six patients the first day when she walked into the COVID unit,” Randall said. “I can’t imagine losing any of my choir members.”
She said she has been singing for all of her 57 years, and this will be her first time to have a holiday season without music.
The Smith River Singers will get back into music gradually, she said. They’ll probably start with a handbell choir in the spring. That can be done “with gloves and masks, and be much more safety conscious.”
Hopefully, the full singing choir will be able to form again in September, to prepare for the 2021 Christmas concert.
“For someone who is so attached to the arts, it’s hard to think about it being the holiday without those things,” she said. “They are so much a part of what it means to celebrate the season, but that’s alright. We’re going to do what we’ve got to do this year.”
By the time things return to normal, she said, people will have “a new appreciation and enjoyment for the things we took for granted.”
Changes with churches
Churches are finding varied ways to celebrate the holidays, from internet productions to live Nativities and programs outdoors, to even some indoor services despite the health warnings.
The congregation of St. Joseph Catholic Church will hold its Year-End Celebration with former pastor Father Mark White online. It will be from 8 to 9 p.m. Thursday over Facebook with Father Mark White.
At Pleasant Grove Christian Church, “sadly, we aren’t” holding its normal Christmas cantata, Pastor Jim Pence said. “Choir singing can be a germ-spreader for the virus, so we decided not a good idea. We will be having our Christmas Eve candlelight service, however.”
Compassion Church in Axton is having services, on Dec. 19 and 20, Demi Richardson said.
First Presbyterian Church is having its Christmas program over Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Dec. 23. A live Nativity scene is under the portico, with a drive-up service that will be streamed over Facebook. “Fill a thermos with hot chocolate and join us at 6 p.m. Dec. 24” in your car, the pastor’s wife, Tracy Hinchcliff, said.
The little ones at First Baptist Church’s Early Learning Center still are doing their Christmas pageant – but not live. The children are being recorded “class by class,” and all of their contributions will be compiled onto a video, which will be aired at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. The church’s Advent worship and Christmas Eve services also will be shown on the same platforms.
First United Methodist Church in Fieldale is not holding any holiday program, Darlene Isom said. “We are barely allowed to have worship, and then we have pages and pages of rules.”
