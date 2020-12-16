WATCH NOW: A pandemic Christmas is a little bit different

Randall is all too aware of the dangers of the disease. Her daughter, an RN, went to New York during the start of the pandemic to work. “She lost six patients the first day when she walked into the COVID unit,” Randall said. “I can’t imagine losing any of my choir members.”

She said she has been singing for all of her 57 years, and this will be her first time to have a holiday season without music.

The Smith River Singers will get back into music gradually, she said. They’ll probably start with a handbell choir in the spring. That can be done “with gloves and masks, and be much more safety conscious.”

Hopefully, the full singing choir will be able to form again in September, to prepare for the 2021 Christmas concert.

“For someone who is so attached to the arts, it’s hard to think about it being the holiday without those things,” she said. “They are so much a part of what it means to celebrate the season, but that’s alright. We’re going to do what we’ve got to do this year.”

By the time things return to normal, she said, people will have “a new appreciation and enjoyment for the things we took for granted.”

Changes with churches