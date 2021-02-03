WATCH NOW: After 60 years it's time for him to cut out.

In 60 years as a barber, Coy Young has seen all the styles, from the flattop to long, and everything in between.

Young, 78, retired last month from Young’s Barber Services in Bassett.

“The flattop was when I started,” in 1961, he said. “They were no trouble. You just had to have good equipment to do it.”

Then, in 1964, long hair became the rage seemingly overnight – thanks to the Beatles.

That style “wasn’t that bad,” Young said. It was easier to cut than short hair, though it took a bit longer.

Then styles got short again – until they went quite long, in the 1970s.

Young said he loved the long hair of the 1970s and 1980s: “You could do something with them, make them look good. It was creative,” he said.

With long hair, “he was able to be a hairstylist” as well as a barber, said Paul Roberts, who owns the shop now.

“It was so much fun,” Young said.

As far as the mullet of the 1980s, “it doesn’t do anything for the wearer or anybody else,” Young said.