WATCH NOW: After 60 years it's time for him to cut out.

In 60 years as a barber, Coy Young has seen all the styles, from the flattop to long, and everything in between.
Young, 78, retired last month from Young’s Barber Services in Bassett.
“The flattop was when I started,” in 1961, he said. “They were no trouble. You just had to have good equipment to do it.”
Then, in 1964, long hair became the rage seemingly overnight – thanks to the Beatles.
That style “wasn’t that bad,” Young said. It was easier to cut than short hair, though it took a bit longer.
Then styles got short again – until they went quite long, in the 1970s.
Young said he loved the long hair of the 1970s and 1980s: “You could do something with them, make them look good. It was creative,” he said.
With long hair, “he was able to be a hairstylist” as well as a barber, said Paul Roberts, who owns the shop now.
“It was so much fun,” Young said.
As far as the mullet of the 1980s, “it doesn’t do anything for the wearer or anybody else,” Young said.
In past decades, “I’d do anything, because they didn’t ask for anything stupid,” Young said. Now hairstyles are all across the board, including shaving the head completely bald, Young said – or, worse, shaving one side and leaving the other long.
“If it goes out the door and I’m not proud of it, I don’t like it, it’s not a good day,” Young said.
Women also could get their hair cut in his shop. Sometimes, a third or even half the people in the shop would be women.
“Boy, that made the men mad,” Young said with a chuckle.
“Coy was a quality barber all the way. Most guys, when they get older, their skill level drops,” Roberts said, but Young remained proficient.
Both men said they hate it whenever they get a customer looking fantastic – but the customer points out places he wants them to keep cutting.
“You’ve got to make it look good to yourself, the general public and the customer,” Young said.
‘Hell on wheels’
Coy Young’s father, Ralph Young, was from North Carolina. He was friends with Rob Vernon – the father of the late Bobby Vernon Jr., who was a barber in Bassett for 61 years.
The elders Young and Vernon were barbers also. Rob Vernon moved to Bassett first, then told Ralph Young, “‘Come on up to Bassett. The liquor’s cheaper,’” Young said.
Ralph Young started out working for Rob Vernon in 1924 in north Bassett, which back then was the place to be, Young said.
After his father went into business on his own in 1927, he operated barbershops out of seven locations, the last one being the one he built at 3801 Fairystone Park Highway, which still is Young’s Barber Service.
Meanwhile, when Young the younger was growing up, “I was hell on wheels,” he said.
To keep him out of trouble and keep an eye on him, his father sent him to the same barbering school in Winston-Salem, N.C., he had attended.
Coy Young had his barber license before his high school diploma — and a path in life thanks to his father: “He was the only father in this area who could’ve raised me and me not end up in the penitentiary,” he said.
Coffee’s on
Coy Young became a barber in his father’s shop in 1961. He married his high school sweetheart, Laura, in 1967, after she had attended Moody Bible Institute in Chicago.
In fact, the only good thing the inept high school principal ever did, Coy Young said, was try to talk Laura out of marrying him – though, luckily, she didn’t take his advice to heart.
Laura Young worked at First National Bank of Bassett, and the couple had two daughters, Cindy Smith, a teacher, and Cheri Browning of Lynchburg, who works for social services. The Youngs have six grandchildren.
After his father retired in 1984, Coy Young ran the shop with a couple of barbers on staff. His long days would start before 4 a.m., because many people needed to get their hair cut before going to work long distances away.
The shop opened whenever “I came through the door. The lights were on, I started the fire [in the woodstove], and the coffee was on,” he said.
Young’s shop also is a place for visiting. He loves talking history and, in fact, is such a resource that he is quoted extensively in Beth Macy’s book “Factory Man.”
“When it comes to the history of Henry County, he knows it,” Roberts said.
“He’s a counselor, too,” his wife said. “He counsels a lot of people and takes them in the back room and prays with them.”
“I’ve seen him pray with them in the chair,” said barber Josh Marlowe.
Roberts comes aboard
Meanwhile, Paul Roberts had finished high school and gone to barber school in the early 1990s. His father owned several local stores, including Rangeley 102 in Rangeley.
“Dad would build a barber shop” off the store, Roberts said. However, that was before water lines ran out there, and the land wouldn’t perc for new construction.
His dream shattered, he looked around for a barber job. Young had cut his hair, and Roberts liked him, so he went there for a haircut – and once he was in the chair, he explained about needing a job.
It was Dec. 29, 1993, and “the place was packed full,” he said. Young “drug an old chair out of the back, and he wiped the dust off. I started the next day.”
Young said he recommended that Roberts start before the new year began, because, if someone asked him when he started barbering, he would be able to answer “last year” rather than let on that he was a complete beginner.
Roberts said he knew he’d do well at Young’s because “I knew this was a busy place.”
“And it was a Christian place, too,” Laura Young said. She always felt comfortable leaving their daughters in the shop when she needed a babysitter.
‘No millionaire barbers’
In 2000, Roberts bought the shop.
“Paul Roberts saved my life, because I didn’t have enough sense to slow down,” he said. “I was tired, old and worn out. I needed some relief.”
In 1991, he had shoulder surgery. “I knew this shoulder wasn’t going to last forever” and would mean the end of his barbering days, he said.
After he opened the shop on Jan. 11, he just couldn’t get past the pain in his shoulder, and he realized he wouldn’t be able to lift his arm the way a barber needs to.
He turned around, left and locked the building and went home.
He arrived home about 5 a.m., where he met his wife, who was still in bed. “He tells me, ‘I’m done,’” she said.
Since then, Coy Young has been sleeping in later and going out to eat more with his wife. Once the pandemic is over, the couple will start traveling, they said.
Meanwhile, Marlowe, Kyle Preskitt and David Helms keep the shop staffed.
Roberts still owns the shop, but two years ago he started working with Southside Mechanical Services in Danville.
He used to try to talk his son, Matt, into becoming a barber, he said – but six months after his son went to work for Southside, the father followed.
Young said he doesn’t fault Roberts for changing fields: “There are millionaire plumbers. There are no millionaire barbers.”
