WATCH NOW: After weeks of optimism, one-two pandemic punch could drive a new virus peak

A nearly two-month downward descent of COVID-19 infections in Virginia has come to an end.
The weekly caseloads in a pandemic already in its second year have leveled off to rates higher than last summer's peak.
One major question remains: Will a one-two punch of virus variants coupled with flaunting pandemic protocols lead to an ever higher peak of coronavirus cases than January's surge?
Following weeks of optimism, the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute's report Friday indicates the pandemic outlook is now mixed
"Although cases have dropped dramatically in the past several weeks, they are flattening to a level higher than we might have hoped given Virginia’s high vaccination rates," researchers wrote in Friday's weekly report by UVa.
Those rates show more than 26% of residents have rolled up their sleeves for at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 14% of the state's population is considered fully vaccinated.
Researchers always stress the forecasts are simply a snapshot of what could happen and not necessarily a crystal ball into the future.
During the past year, the university team constantly has updated and expanded its modeling. It uses a method known as "adaptive fitting" by looking at other trends in the past to come up with possible projections for the coming months.
The variants
The variant — specifically the B.1.1.7 version from the United Kingdom — looks like it's on its predicted path to become the dominant strain of the virus, UVa said. This altered version of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus can spread about 50% more than the ordinary strain.
By comparison, the high-level reached in January was 719 weekly cases. That infection explosion was blamed on holiday gatherings, health experts said.
Across the state, a scenario — known as variant and pandemic fatigue — shows a peak in July higher than the January surge.
Even with rapidly expanding variants, individual behavior is the "driving force" behind which trajectory the pandemic may take next.
"Even though certain restrictions are being relaxed, the pandemic is not yet over," UVa researchers said bluntly. "We must continue to use good judgement and assume personal responsibility to avoid further spread of disease."
The warmer record-breaking weather — combined with an overall fatigue of the pandemic — has brought more people outside their homes recently, cellphone data indicated in last week's report.
The changes
Those restrictions mentioned by UVa will be loosened starting Thursday in Virginia. The largest change will be felt among outdoor entertainment venues previously limited to no more than 1,000 people. There's no numerical cap in the new executive order, but those establishments must remain at a 30% capacity. That will allow for ample social distancing.
General social gatherings inside will increase from the current 10 people to allow 50. Outdoor, the cap will expand to 100 people from its current 25 limit.
While the Virginia Department of Health doesn't have any specific guidance on Easter gatherings, spokesperson Robert Parker said, he did pass along a colorful graphic they are using to communicate safety to Virginians.
With a waving bunny — wearing a face mask — the overall theme is simple and similar to previous holiday messages.
"Guidance for family gathering remains as before," Parker said. The graphic suggests gatherings (Easter egg hunts) be limited to household members only. In further playfulness, face masks should be worn along with an Easter bonnet and it's also important to wash paws (or hands for the non-bunny participants), the health department said.
