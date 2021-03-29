WATCH NOW: After weeks of optimism, one-two pandemic punch could drive a new virus peak

The variants

The variant — specifically the B.1.1.7 version from the United Kingdom — looks like it's on its predicted path to become the dominant strain of the virus, UVa said. This altered version of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus can spread about 50% more than the ordinary strain.

By comparison, the high-level reached in January was 719 weekly cases. That infection explosion was blamed on holiday gatherings, health experts said.

Across the state, a scenario — known as variant and pandemic fatigue — shows a peak in July higher than the January surge.

Even with rapidly expanding variants, individual behavior is the "driving force" behind which trajectory the pandemic may take next.

"Even though certain restrictions are being relaxed, the pandemic is not yet over," UVa researchers said bluntly. "We must continue to use good judgement and assume personal responsibility to avoid further spread of disease."

The warmer record-breaking weather — combined with an overall fatigue of the pandemic — has brought more people outside their homes recently, cellphone data indicated in last week's report.

The changes