WATCH NOW: Another death, and hospitalizations rise in West Piedmont Health District

There has been another death and an increase in hospitalized cases caused by COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District.

The most recent victim is a resident of Franklin County whose death was disclosed Wednesday morning in the report from the Virginia Department of Health.

That death could have occurred just about any time, because VDH awaits death certificates before counting the data point. VDH tracks all cases and deaths by a person's residence.

What we know is that this, the 29th victim from Franklin County, was a white woman in her 60s.

That’s now 150 deaths in the district and the 19th between the ages of 60 and 69 to have succumbed to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Most of those victims have been men and predominately white. More than 70% (114) have been at least 70 years old.

Franklin County also had 73 cases in the past two days and one of the new hospitalizations.

In Martinsville and Henry County there have been 64 cases and three new hospitalizations in that 48-hour span, which is part of the reason that there has been an increase in patients at Sovah Health-Martinsville.