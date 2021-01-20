WATCH NOW: Another death, and hospitalizations rise in West Piedmont Health District

There has been another death and an increase in hospitalized cases caused by COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District.
The most recent victim is a resident of Franklin County whose death was disclosed Wednesday morning in the report from the Virginia Department of Health.
That death could have occurred just about any time, because VDH awaits death certificates before counting the data point. VDH tracks all cases and deaths by a person's residence.
What we know is that this, the 29th victim from Franklin County, was a white woman in her 60s.
That’s now 150 deaths in the district and the 19th between the ages of 60 and 69 to have succumbed to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Most of those victims have been men and predominately white. More than 70% (114) have been at least 70 years old.
Franklin County also had 73 cases in the past two days and one of the new hospitalizations.
In Martinsville and Henry County there have been 64 cases and three new hospitalizations in that 48-hour span, which is part of the reason that there has been an increase in patients at Sovah Health-Martinsville.
In its biweekly report, the hospital said Wednesday that its COVID-19 cases had increased by roughly 50%, to 75 patients, across its two campuses, including 29 of them at Sovah-Martinsville, a 38% increase.
On Jan. 6 that number was 51, with 21 of those in Martinsville. On Dec. 23 there were 28 in Martinsville.
Overall the health district saw an increase of 148 cases in the past two days – down from the roughly 100 daily average from last week – and the four hospitalizations and one death. There were 73 cases in Franklin County, 54 in Henry County, 11 in Patrick County and 10 in Martinsville.
There was no change in the 89 cases related to the outbreak at the Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab in Martinsville.
With the health district rolling out its vaccine plan, positive tests in the district have declined to 18.4% (on more than 52,000 tests) after a high of 21.8% on Jan. 6.
The district now has seen 8,678 cases and 523 hospitalizations since the pandemic began. Here’s how that data break down:
- Henry County: 3,419 cases, 243 hospitalizations, 64 deaths.
- Martinsville: 1,263, 109, 29.
- Patrick County: 951, 75, 28.
- Franklin County: 3,045, 96, 29.
By comparison, Danville has reported 3,181 cases (63 deaths), and Pittsylvania County has had 3,708 (42 deaths).
VDH reported Wednesday that there now have been 455,591 cases and 5,861 deaths statewide -- up by 63 since Tuesday – with 20,231 people having been hospitalized.
