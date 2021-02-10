WATCH NOW: Another death from COVID-19 as vaccines continue to be given

Another resident of Franklin County, the 41st, has died from COVID-19.
This death emerged Wednesday morning in the daily report by the Virginia Department of Health, but it could have occurred just about any time. VDH typically verifies cause on death certificates before posting to its database, and there frequently are backlogs of such reports.
That’s now 191 deaths in the West Piedmont Health District of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and VDH tracks all data by residence.
Franklin County didn’t have a COVID-19-related death until May 14, and its second was recorded on May 25 but taken away a few days later in a statistical correction.
There were no more deaths until Sept. 15, when two people died on one of the deadliest days in the district, with 10 revealed. All the rest of Franklin County’s deaths came from Sept. 30 and later.
We never know much about victims of the virus, but we know that this one was a white male between the ages of 60 and 69.
That bad news offset a better report across the district, with 39 new cases — the 7-day average is down to 56 — and two new hospitalizations.
Franklin County posted 16 of those cases, and Henry County had 14 as it closes in on 4,000. Martinsville, with five new cases, and Patrick County, with four, each accounted for a new hospitalization.
Since the pandemic recorded its first case in the district on March 20, when a woman from Franklin County was the first person in the district to test positive after returning from a trip out of the country, there have been 1,052 cases, 580 hospitalizations and 191 deaths.
Statewide there have been 537,319 cases, 6,932 deaths — up by 34 since Tuesday — and 22,470 hospitalizations.
Vaccine update
Meanwhile, the focus in the district (and state) continues to be on getting people vaccinated.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 13,092 initial doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines had been distributed in the district, and there were 1,855 residents who were fully vaccinated (having received both shots).
Vaccines were being rolled out as residents registered for them and as they became available. Some newly distributed doses sometimes are held back to ensure a supply for second doses, even under Phase 1a, which primarily was health-care workers and residents of long-term-care facilities.
Change in procedure
The West Piedmont Health District announced late Wednesday that the district no longer would accept paper applications.
“We implemented the paper registration option to make the process more familiar with those 65 years of age and older and to accommodate people without access to the internet,” Population Health Manager Nancy Bell said in a release. “To date, approximately 1,500 paper registrations have been received, and they have been added to the online system daily.”
She said people now may call their nearest health department and be directed to a call center dedicated to answering questions and accepting registrations by mail.
She thanked the libraries, municipal employees and chambers of commerce who had helped with the paper system.
REGISTRATION LINKS: Go to https://redcap.vdh.virginia.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=N83JNH4PN9 and f…
COVID-19 rapid and antigen testing is available in many locations in the West Piedmont Healt…