WATCH NOW: Another death from COVID-19 as vaccines continue to be given

Another resident of Franklin County, the 41st, has died from COVID-19.

This death emerged Wednesday morning in the daily report by the Virginia Department of Health, but it could have occurred just about any time. VDH typically verifies cause on death certificates before posting to its database, and there frequently are backlogs of such reports.

That’s now 191 deaths in the West Piedmont Health District of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and VDH tracks all data by residence.

Franklin County didn’t have a COVID-19-related death until May 14, and its second was recorded on May 25 but taken away a few days later in a statistical correction.

There were no more deaths until Sept. 15, when two people died on one of the deadliest days in the district, with 10 revealed. All the rest of Franklin County’s deaths came from Sept. 30 and later.

We never know much about victims of the virus, but we know that this one was a white male between the ages of 60 and 69.

That bad news offset a better report across the district, with 39 new cases — the 7-day average is down to 56 — and two new hospitalizations.