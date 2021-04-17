 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Another death from COVID-19 in West Piedmont Health District as worldwide total surpasses 3 million
The nation’s top infectious disease expert clashed with Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan Thursday over what it will take for the country to reopen more amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday morning, the number of people worldwide who have died from COVID-19 surpassed 3 million, roughly half the population of Virginia who have been lost to the disease from the novel coronavirus.

And on Friday afternoon, one more victim of the virus in the West Piedmont Health District — its 313th — was recorded.

We don’t know much about cases or victims of the virus, but this one, the 74th resident of Franklin County to have died, was a white male between the ages of 70 and 79.

A large plurality of those 313 deaths have been white men, and 236 of them have been at least 70 years old.

That this death was recorded by 5 p.m. Friday doesn’t really mean it happened recently.

The Virginia Department of Health extensively goes through records to confirm the cause before adding to its database. This could have been days, weeks or even months ago, but all data are tracked by residence.

But the news of this passing was accompanied by two other trends in how the virus recently has affected the health district: The number of new cases remains low, and the number of new hospitalizations is going up steeply.

There were only eight new cases reported Saturday morning, and there have been 72 in the past week.

Hospitalization trend in the West Piedmont Health District.

Note in the yellow line the sharp spike in hospitalizations.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases fell to 10 and the average per 100,000 population is at 7.5.

But there were three more hospitalizations, and there have been 36 in the past 12 days. That 7-day average has bumped up to 4, the highest it has attained since mid-January and just a few tenths of a point below the highest rate since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Kelly FItzgerald

Fitzgerald

Kelly Fitzgerald, spokesperson for Sovah-Martinsville, said this week that there has been no great surge in patients at the hospital, but residents of Henry County and Martinsville have accounted for 17 of the hospitalizations VDH has reported in the past seven days.

Not all bad

Latest COVID-19 data

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths Positivity rate Vaccine doses Fully vaccinated Pct 1 dose
Henry County 4,452 330 121 16,427 11,106 32.5%
Martinsville 1,566 147 76 4,397 2,974 34.2%
Patrick County 1,309 102 42 4,754 3,324 26.8%
Franklin County 3,941 156 74 18,126 12,447 32.3%
West Piedmont total 11,268 735 313 5.00% 43,704 29,851 31.9%
Danville 4,251 272 133 14,175 9,478 34.51%
Pittsylvania County 5,415 230 77 6.40% 19,190 14,121 31.80%
Virginia 644,828 27,625 10,564 6.00% 3,345,853 2,059,882 39.20%

But there is good news, too.

First, positive tests for the virus have fallen to 5% in the district, the point at which health officials believe the community spread of the virus is under control. That figure was from 66,121 tests and is a full point below the state’s 6%.

There is only one ongoing outbreak in the district, too, and that’s at Franklin County High School, where 12 cases are associated with an outbreak first recognized March 29. That number of cases hasn’t changed. The database is updated each Friday.

And the number of vaccinations continues to increase across the district at about 1,000 doses a day. VDH says it is inoculating nearly 78,000 daily statewide.

Data collected as of Saturday morning show that 32% (43,704) of the district’s roughly 137,199 residents had received at least one shot of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (before that vaccine was stopped earlier this week). Statewide just more than 39% have had a shot.

Nearly 30,000 residents (or almost 22%) are considered fully vaccinated, compared to 24.1% statewide.

Martinsville continues to be the best-performing locality, with 34.2% having had one shot and 23.1% fully vaccinated. Patrick County has the lowest rates of 26.8% and 18.7%, respectively.

After a year of riding the quarantine roller coaster, many Americans are opting to get vaccinated. Buzz 60’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Variants in state

But health officials are keeping their eyes on the expanded reach of variants, more highly contagious versions of the virus, that now are being found in Virginia – although none so far has been identified in this health district.

Logan Anderson, public information officer for VDH, said in statement released Friday that the P.1 variant of the virus, first identified in Brazil, has been found in Virginia.

“One case was identified in an adult resident of the Northwest Region who had a history of domestic travel during the exposure period, and the second case was identified in an adult resident of the Eastern Region with no history of travel,” Anderson said in the release. “Neither case had a record of COVID-19 vaccination prior to illness onset.”

The variant first was found in Brazil late last year, but Anderson’s statement said there is “no evidence that infections with this variant cause more severe disease.”

He said this variant has been found in 22 other states.

Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.

