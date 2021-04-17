WATCH NOW: Another death from COVID-19 in West Piedmont Health District as worldwide total surpasses 3 million

On Saturday morning, the number of people worldwide who have died from COVID-19 surpassed 3 million, roughly half the population of Virginia who have been lost to the disease from the novel coronavirus.

And on Friday afternoon, one more victim of the virus in the West Piedmont Health District — its 313th — was recorded.

We don’t know much about cases or victims of the virus, but this one, the 74th resident of Franklin County to have died, was a white male between the ages of 70 and 79.

A large plurality of those 313 deaths have been white men, and 236 of them have been at least 70 years old.

That this death was recorded by 5 p.m. Friday doesn’t really mean it happened recently.

The Virginia Department of Health extensively goes through records to confirm the cause before adding to its database. This could have been days, weeks or even months ago, but all data are tracked by residence.

But the news of this passing was accompanied by two other trends in how the virus recently has affected the health district: The number of new cases remains low, and the number of new hospitalizations is going up steeply.