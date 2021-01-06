WATCH NOW: Another Henry County resident dies from COVID-19

The case load was part of a statewide record of 5,387 cases, and there now have been 7,272 district-wide since March.

VDH data show a 7-day average of 93 cases in the district and 768.9 per 100,000 population over the past 14 days, much higher than the state average.

Henry County had 45 of those new cases and one of four new hospitalizations. Franklin County accounted for 31 and the other three hospitalizations. Patrick County had 14 cases, and Martinsville had 13.

The four hospitalizations pushed the total to 479, and on Wednesday Sovah Health issued its biweekly update that showed 51patients across the hospital’s two campuses, with 21 in Martinsville and 30 in Danville.

That’s down slightly from the report from Dec. 23, but spokesperson Kelly Fitzgerald wrote in an email that “while this is a decrease since our last update, please note the number of patients fluctuate daily.”

She said on Tuesday the hospital treated the most COVID-19 patients it has since the beginning of the pandemic, with 33 in Danville. On Dec. 23, there were 28 in Martinsville, the record there.

“We urge our community to continue to follow the guidelines by masking, practicing social distancing and frequent hand hygiene,” she said.

There continues to be a sharp uptick in positive tests, too, to 19.5% — just shy of 1 positive in every 5 tests – around the district, nearly a percentage point higher than Tuesday and nearly 3% higher than the statewide rate. Nearly 47,500 people tests have been conducted.

Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.