WATCH NOW: Area health officials feel good about current COVID-19 trends in the district

Vaccination efforts continue to grow and the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to trend downward throughout the West Piedmont Health District.
“We have a lot going on and it’s good,” said WPHD Public Information Officer Nancy Bell at a weekly COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.
Bell said the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) have started to open Community Vaccination Centers across the Commonwealth to administer COVID-19 vaccinations on a larger scale.
The Danville site opened on March 15 followed by a site in Portsmouth on March 16 and another site in Petersburg on March 17.
A fourth site in Prince William is scheduled to open next week.
“These centers can do 3,000 vaccinations a day,” Bell said. “If you can take a little trip in the car, you can get a vaccine almost immediately.”
But don’t drive to a center without an appointment. All of the locations are holding events by appointment only and no walk-ins will be accepted.
People who have pre-registered for the vaccine and are eligible under the state’s current phase for distribution will be contacted to make an appointment to receive their vaccine doses.
To pre-register, go to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the COVID Vaccine Hotline at 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682).
The center in Danville is “using exclusively Moderna with a bit of Pfizer,” said Bell. “You need to be willing to go back to Danville for a second dose.”
Bell said registration is now open for everyone in Phase 1a or 1b and it is the intention of the VDH to go back through the list of these two phases and locate anyone who may have been missed.
“The hard work is now for us to try to scour for elderly people and those with underlying conditions,” said Bell.
Bell said out of 5,814 cases of COVID-19 in Martinsville and Henry County, there have been almost 200 deaths.
Almost 30% of residents in Martinsville and Henry County have received at current COVID-19 trendsleast one dose of the vaccine by now, while almost 9% have been fully vaccinated.
Those in Henry County who have received at least one dose of the vaccine now number 15,046, with 4,325 fully vaccinated.
Martinsville counts 4,006 people with at least one dose and 1,156 having received both shots.
“We’ve received lots of calls complimenting Sovah and the public health partners about how smooth the events have been,” said Bell. We’re so grateful to our partners - none of this would be possible without them.”
Sovah Chief Nursing Officer Barbara Seymour said the Martinsville and Danville hospitals have been responsible for administering over 22,000 doses of vaccine as of March 15, and currently 20 COVID-19 patients are being treated at both campuses: 14 in Danville and six in Martinsville.
“We have updated our visitor guidelines and we want everyone to know it is safe to come to the hospital,” Seymour said. “We don’t want anyone to wait.”
Martinsville Emergency Management Coordinator John Turner said a planned first-dose clinic at the National Guard Armory on Thursday had been cancelled because of the potential for bad weather.
“We are moving forward with a weekly event at the armory,” Turner said. “We maybe will just shift everything back a week.”
Henry County Public Safety Director Matt Tatum said they are beginning to have events where there are some vacancies.
Said Tatum: “Maybe that’s some sort of indication that we are getting close to the end.”
