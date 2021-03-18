WATCH NOW: Area health officials feel good about current COVID-19 trends in the district

To pre-register, go to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the COVID Vaccine Hotline at 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682).

The center in Danville is “using exclusively Moderna with a bit of Pfizer,” said Bell. “You need to be willing to go back to Danville for a second dose.”

Bell said registration is now open for everyone in Phase 1a or 1b and it is the intention of the VDH to go back through the list of these two phases and locate anyone who may have been missed.

“The hard work is now for us to try to scour for elderly people and those with underlying conditions,” said Bell.

Bell said out of 5,814 cases of COVID-19 in Martinsville and Henry County, there have been almost 200 deaths.

Almost 30% of residents in Martinsville and Henry County have received at current COVID-19 trendsleast one dose of the vaccine by now, while almost 9% have been fully vaccinated.

Those in Henry County who have received at least one dose of the vaccine now number 15,046, with 4,325 fully vaccinated.

Martinsville counts 4,006 people with at least one dose and 1,156 having received both shots.