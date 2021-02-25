WATCH NOW: Area health officials offer answers and how you get your COVID-19 vaccination

Area officials attempted on Thursday to address the questions and concerns of a community growing impatient for a vaccine that they believe will put an end to the current pandemic and halt the growing number of lives that have been lost because of COVID-19.
A Zoom meeting, sponsored by the Martinsville Henry County Chamber of Commerce, is the first public gathering of health and public safety officials since August.
It began with Penny Hall, chief operations officer for the West Piedmont Health District, addressing the frustrations of Martinsville City Council members at their meeting Tuesday night, where they took aim at why so few residents were reported to have received shots and VDH's methods of disseminating the vaccine.
“We recognized reporting issues and specifically for the city of Martinsville,” Hall said about the very low totals of vaccinations the VDH has been reporting in the city.
But she also addressed more broadly the process residents should expect in signing up to get doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
“Since the pandemic began, we’ve been on the front lines really trying all the avenues we can,” Hall said.
She explained that Virginia is now receiving 161,000 doses of the vaccine each day, and that number is divided by the 35 health districts throughout the state.
The West Piedmont Health District, which serves Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties, allotted 1,600 doses per day, and that will increase to 3,100 next week.
“It’s simply not enough to cover all eligible individuals,” Hall said. “Local health districts have been given a directive to allocate 50% to Phase 1a and and 50% to Phase 1b.”
Phase 1a includes health care personnel and residents of long-term-care facilities, and Phase 1b is a much larger group that includes frontline essential works (think teachers and law enforcement), people age 65 or older, people age 16-64 with an underlying medical condition, residents of correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps.
“School personnel are our first priority and we’ve targeted those groups in public safety,” Hall said. "Due to the large number that meets the criteria, it will take several weeks, if not not several months.
“Even with the increase in vaccines, it’s going to take some time.”
There are now 25 approved providers of the vaccine in the district, which includes the health department, medical facilities and pharmacies.
“The 1,600 doses doesn’t go a long way,” Hall said. “Not every provider is getting doses every week.”
The population of the WPHD is around 140,000, and Hall said as of Thursday 20,700 people have had at least one shot and 4,790 have been fully vaccinated.
The VDH COVID-19 vaccine dashboard showed on Thursday only 140 vaccinated at least once in Martinsville, and just 25 people fully vaccinated, which are the figures that drew the ire of City Council.
But of that data report, Hall said, “It’s not accurate, and we are working to correct it.
“Individuals in Martinsville have been vaccinated far exceeding what you’re seeing on that dashboard.”
Hall said VDH began with a regional approach for people to register for the vaccine and then migrated to a centralized online portal for everyone in the state.
“When centralized, local registrations were integrated,” Hall said.
Although there is no way for a person to know where he or she is on the list, the system now allows you to enter your name or email address and confirm that the system has you in the queue.
If you do not have a computer or internet, a centralized call center is available to register at 877-829-4682.
Hall emphasized the points of dispensing the vaccination -- called PODs -- are by appointment only, and in order to get an appointment, you have to register.
“The pre-registration is not what some people are understanding it is,” Hall said. “People get to the PODS by getting on that list - they are closed appointments.
“Individuals need to know in order to get in a POD, you have to pre-register, so don’t camp out at a POD.
Henry County Public Safety Director Matt Tatum said the confusion was wasting time and making the process less efficient.
“The first five people at the last event were not on the list,” Tatum said. “The registration is only done through the VDH - I get calls everyday from people who want to register.”
Martinsville Emergency Management Coordinator John Turner said he was having the same problem in the city.
“We’ve had a lot of people show up that are not registered, and they will sit and wait all day,” Turner said.
Tory Shepherd, interim CEO at Sovah-Martinsville, said more than 14,000 vaccinations had been administered through Sovah’s two campuses in Martinsville and Danville.
"Over the course of time we’ve been able to successfully give 4,704 vaccines at the Martinsville Hospital,” Shepherd said.
Contrary to VDH's database, Shepherd said Sovah Health has administered 1,574 doses to Martinsville residents.
“We know people are anxious,” Hall said. “As the supply chain increases, the process will become more robust."
