WATCH NOW: Area health officials offer answers and how you get your COVID-19 vaccination

The population of the WPHD is around 140,000, and Hall said as of Thursday 20,700 people have had at least one shot and 4,790 have been fully vaccinated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The VDH COVID-19 vaccine dashboard showed on Thursday only 140 vaccinated at least once in Martinsville, and just 25 people fully vaccinated, which are the figures that drew the ire of City Council.

But of that data report, Hall said, “It’s not accurate, and we are working to correct it.

“Individuals in Martinsville have been vaccinated far exceeding what you’re seeing on that dashboard.”

Hall said VDH began with a regional approach for people to register for the vaccine and then migrated to a centralized online portal for everyone in the state.

“When centralized, local registrations were integrated,” Hall said.

Although there is no way for a person to know where he or she is on the list, the system now allows you to enter your name or email address and confirm that the system has you in the queue.

If you do not have a computer or internet, a centralized call center is available to register at 877-829-4682.