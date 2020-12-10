WATCH NOW: Area legislators, law enforcement and substance abuse organizations opposed to the legalization of marijuana

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Piedmont Community Services in Martinsville is the main provider for substance abuse treatment in Martinsville, Henry and Franklin counties and the only provider in Patrick County. Its leaders are concerned about the increased costs associated with treating marijuana abuse.

"Funding increases for treatment of abuse is likely,” State Del. Les Adams (R-Chatham) said. “We still need to make our arguments in the session.”

Said Del. Charles Poindexter (R-Franklin): “We will insist on a local option not to even offer it for sale. In Colorado there are only four counties where it takes place. The rest of the state has said ‘no.’”

Del. Danny Marshall (R-Danville) agreed that their needs to be an emphasis on where marijuana can be distributed if it is legalized in Virginia.

“We need to look at zoning laws - where do you allow these dispensaries?” Marshall said. “We don’t want a dispensary across the street from the [future] casino [in Danville]. If they do legalize marijuana, we want to put them in places where they will do the least harm.”

Local law enforcement is not looking forward to the added work legalization of marijuana likely will impose on them.