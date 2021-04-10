WATCH NOW: As many fans as the rules allow stream back into Martinsville Speedway

Most everyone around the Martinsville Speedway that had an opinion gave the same number: Around 10,000 people is the most that could be expected to sit a safe distance from each other for Saturday night's Monster Energy Cup Series race scheduled to run under the lights.

The track has a seating capacity of more than four times that number, but Gov. Ralph Northam's relaxed COVID-19 requirements allows an outdoor venue to operate at 30% capacity as long as safe distancing can be enforced.

So the reality for anyone looking at the fans trickling under threatening skies in an hour before race time is that a track filled to capacity with current rules still looks like an empty track.

Regardless of the rules set in place, many fans walking across the parking lot and stopping to visit and look at the merchandise being sold from tractor trailers weren't yet suited up with masks and maintaining distance.

As fans made their away across the walkway near Turn 4 and toward the ticket office, officials began to point out individuals motioning for them to mask up, and by the time the viral screening process took place, the distance between each other began to grow.