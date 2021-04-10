 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: As many fans as the rules allow stream back into Martinsville Speedway
0 comments
editor's pick topical featured

WATCH NOW: As many fans as the rules allow stream back into Martinsville Speedway

{{featured_button_text}}

Martinsville Speedway before the race

Most everyone around the Martinsville Speedway that had an opinion gave the same number: Around 10,000 people is the most that could be expected to sit a safe distance from each other for Saturday night's Monster Energy Cup Series race scheduled to run under the lights.

The track has a seating capacity of more than four times that number, but Gov. Ralph Northam's relaxed COVID-19 requirements allows an outdoor venue to operate at 30% capacity as long as safe distancing can be enforced.

fans1

Fans ready to brave the wet weather for the race.

So the reality for anyone looking at the fans trickling under threatening skies in an hour before race time is that a track filled to capacity with current rules still looks like an empty track.

Regardless of the rules set in place, many fans walking across the parking lot and stopping to visit and look at the merchandise being sold from tractor trailers weren't yet suited up with masks and maintaining distance.

As fans made their away across the walkway near Turn 4 and toward the ticket office, officials began to point out individuals motioning for them to mask up, and by the time the viral screening process took place, the distance between each other began to grow.

fans3

The view from the start/finish line.

But NASCAR has always been a family sport, and fans frequently travel to races as a family. Groups up to half a dozen or so could be seen going in together and sitting together.

Despite the rules, regulations and extended protocols, there was a relaxed feeling in the air.

Something about this Saturday night had a feeling a satisfaction, despite the overwhelming threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms during race time.

fans8

Fans arriving before the gates opened.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg updated the forecast for Martinsville about an hour before the start of the race calling for a 90% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and a half of an inch possible.

If one looked to define the committed NASCAR fan, those braving the weather and the COVID-19 protocols at the Martinsville Speedway on Saturday might be the perfect examples.

gate2

Main gate gets busier closer to race time.

Just an hour before the green flag was to fly, the rain coverings of the cars were beginning to come off and the jet dryers were firing up on the far straightaway to begin drying the track and readying the Martinsville Speedway for something it has been doing for 72 years, hosting NASCAR Cup racing.

jet driers

Jet driers preparing to start drying the track on the far side straightaway. 
under the seats

Under the bleachers.
tv cameras

TV cameras with rain covers on. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
trailers4

Early fans arrive nearly two hours before race time at the Martinsville Speedway. 
trailers3

Fans at the merchandise trucks. 
trailers1

Fans at the merchandise trucks. 
trailer2

Fans at the merchandise trucks. 
start finish

The start/finish line.
jet driers

Jet driers preparing to start drying the track on the far side straightaway. 
hotdogs

The famous Martinsville Speedway hotdog will be served individually wrapped this year with condiments in separate containers. 
gate2

Main gate gets busier closer to race time.
gate1

Fans entering the main gate of the Martinsville Speedway.
flag

Fans waiting for the gates to open near the ticket office.
fans8

Fans arriving before the gates opened.
fans7

Lower seating looking toward turns three and four.
fans6

Fans making their way to the track an hour before race time.
fans5

More seats than fans.
fans4

These fans have a birds-eye view.
fans3

The view from the start/finish line.
fans2

Despite the overcast skies and intermittent rain before race time, the temperature remained short sleeve weather. 
fans1

Fans ready to brave the wet weather for the race.
entrance to track

Entrance to track seating.
crosswalk

Fans walking across crosswalk to ticket office.
concessions

No contact concessions.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UK: Gun salutes mark the death of Prince Philip across country

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert