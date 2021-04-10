WATCH NOW: As many fans as the rules allow stream back into Martinsville Speedway

Most everyone around the Martinsville Speedway that had an opinion gave the same number: Around 10,000 people is the most that could be expected to sit a safe distance from each other for Saturday night's Monster Energy Cup Series race scheduled to run under the lights.
The track has a seating capacity of more than four times that number, but Gov. Ralph Northam's relaxed COVID-19 requirements allows an outdoor venue to operate at 30% capacity as long as safe distancing can be enforced.
So the reality for anyone looking at the fans trickling under threatening skies in an hour before race time is that a track filled to capacity with current rules still looks like an empty track.
Regardless of the rules set in place, many fans walking across the parking lot and stopping to visit and look at the merchandise being sold from tractor trailers weren't yet suited up with masks and maintaining distance.
As fans made their away across the walkway near Turn 4 and toward the ticket office, officials began to point out individuals motioning for them to mask up, and by the time the viral screening process took place, the distance between each other began to grow.
But NASCAR has always been a family sport, and fans frequently travel to races as a family. Groups up to half a dozen or so could be seen going in together and sitting together.
Despite the rules, regulations and extended protocols, there was a relaxed feeling in the air.
Something about this Saturday night had a feeling a satisfaction, despite the overwhelming threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms during race time.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg updated the forecast for Martinsville about an hour before the start of the race calling for a 90% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and a half of an inch possible.
If one looked to define the committed NASCAR fan, those braving the weather and the COVID-19 protocols at the Martinsville Speedway on Saturday might be the perfect examples.
Just an hour before the green flag was to fly, the rain coverings of the cars were beginning to come off and the jet dryers were firing up on the far straightaway to begin drying the track and readying the Martinsville Speedway for something it has been doing for 72 years, hosting NASCAR Cup racing.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.