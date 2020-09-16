WATCH NOW: As the VDH has access to more death certificates, COVID-19's deadly impact is showing more and more

She did not specify where the deaths were or any information about the ages or genders of those who have died but wrote, “The deaths in Patrick County are attributed to this readjustment.”

Since the pandemic began there now have been 54 deaths in the district.

Patrick County, which was one of the last counties in the state without a positive test for the novel coronavirus, how has recorded 23 deaths and has surpassed Henry County (18) for the most in the district.

The major outbreak in Patrick County was attributed to a long-term care facility. Messages through phone calls and emails on Tuesday morning to administrator Anthony Brunicardi of Blue Ridge Therapy Connection and to Joy Hairston, the administrator of its sister facility The Landmark Center, have drawn no response.

The latest figures known have been from July 30, when Blue Ridge Therapy Connection had 55 cases (out of Patrick County’s then 106 cases). Since then, no one from that facility has responded to any calls or emails. At that time The Landmark Center, located just next door to Blue Ridge, reported having no cases.

Patrick County Public Schools officials and board members have been paying careful attention to the COVID-19 numbers in Patrick County and its effect on the ability to hold classes in person.