WATCH NOW: Austin house will be part of Historic Garden Week Tour in Martinsville

Naturally, a house once owned by a president of the Garden Club of Virginia ought to be open for Historic Garden Week.

So it is that Crystal and Jim Austin will welcome HGW ticketholders to their home at 203 Westover Lane on April 21.

Crystal Austin was asked to include her home on the tour, and “you never want to say no to the Garden Club of Virginia,” she said with a laugh.

The house had been scheduled to be open for last year’s HGW tour, but that tour was canceled because of the pandemic lockdown.

Also open for the HGW tour will be the Wedding Cake House at 308 Starling Ave., owned by David Huddleston; 1212 Sam Lions Trail, owned by Gael and Smith Chaney; and 1234 Mulberry Road, owned by Carl and Diana Pacifico. Piedmont Arts also is a tour site.

The house on Westover Lane was open for the HGW tour in 2000 when Dot Montgomery (the former GCV president) and James Montgomery lived there. The Austins have owned the property since 2016.

The couple met as students at Northwestern University – they are 1968 graduates. They were set up on a blind date as freshmen. However, they did not marry until 2012, years after both had been widowed; they had reconnected with an excursion to a Northwestern football game.