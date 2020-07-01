WATCH NOW: Behind on your rent? Facing eviction? New program available in Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties offers help for those affected by COVID-19

STEP is distributing the funds on behalf of the Continuum of Care, a coalition of local agencies with the mission to address the needs of homeless people in the area.

“This is such a difficult time. STEP is happy to serve the community and the COC by helping to alleviate hardships to families. Stable housing is the foundation for creating sustainable communities,” Executive Director Sammi Rader said in the release.

Eligibility

To qualify, applicants must have a gross household income at or below 80% of area median income, based on the current month. Those with income at or below 50% of the median will get priority now through July 20, the release stated.

For eligibility purposes, income includes unemployment insurance received by any member of the household but does not include one-time payments, such as a stimulus check.

According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development's website, median income for Martinsville-Henry County is $48,000. Income limits for this program depend on family size. For example, 80% of the area’s median income is $33,850 for a household of one, $38,650 for two people, $43,500 for three people, $48,300 for four people, and $52,200 for five.