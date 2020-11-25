WATCH NOW: 'Biggest show in town' serves meals to those in need at Thanksgiving

The Harvest Youth Board pulled off their annual Thanksgiving Eve Dinner pandemic style this year.
Instead of hot meals at the Martinsville High School on-site or delivered, it was a boxed-food event distributed to people in line, hundreds of vehicles long at the Henry County Food Pantry in Bassett.
"It's going really well," Harvest Foundation Program Officer and Harvest Youth Board Advisor India Brown said. "We are really excited to be able to do this again this year."
The temperature was cool enough for a coat inside the pantry, but Brown hung hers on a nearby coatrack as soon as she walked in and began coordinating efforts by a dozen members of the Harvest Youth Board who were busy unpacking boxes of individual food items and boxing combinations of items for distribution.
Outside, order-takers met people in their vehicles and determined the number of boxes to-go and placed the order underneath the windshield wiper of each vehicle.
The drivers then inched their way to the warehouse doors in the rear of the building where the vehicles were loaded with boxed food and the order slip was removed and returned for reuse.
"It's just a great experience," said Jaydon Carter, a member of the Harvest Youth Board. "This is my second year helping out and it's an honor to help people have a good Thanksgiving."
United Way of Henry County and Martinsville Executive Director Philip Wenkstern described the Thanksgiving Eve event as the "biggest show in town," among several feeding programs available in the area.
"They will be providing about 1,200 meals," Wenkstern said.
Meal box distribution began at noon Wednesday and had been scheduled to continue until 4 p.m., but when the doors opened, vehicles were lined up along Fairystone Park Highway all the way back to Bullocks Drive.
Pre-orders were not taken for the event. Everyone was served on a first-come basis.
"We welcome all community members in need of food to come out and pick up a box," Brown said. "But there is a limited supply of boxes."
Upon entering, vehicles were snaked through a side parking lot and then along the backside of the building before arriving at the warehouse doors where boxes of food were being distributed.
Christmas music could be heard from inside the building, and volunteers packed the vehicles with food as drivers exited from Ventura Drive and onto Bullocks Drive.
"Is this the line for the food," one driver asked through a rolled-down window.
"Yes, you're in the right line; it might take a little while," said a worker as he encouraged drivers to stay as close to the side of the road as possible.
Each box contained a frozen meat, side items and a dessert enough to feed a family of four.
Despite the changes created by COVID-19, The Harvest Foundation remained committed to continuing the opportunity for free food to those in need at Thanksgiving.
"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's dinner was a bit different," Brown said. "The Youth Board was adamant about finding a way to serve Martinsville and Henry County."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
