WATCH NOW: 'Biggest show in town' serves meals to those in need at Thanksgiving

United Way of Henry County and Martinsville Executive Director Philip Wenkstern described the Thanksgiving Eve event as the "biggest show in town," among several feeding programs available in the area.

"They will be providing about 1,200 meals," Wenkstern said.

Meal box distribution began at noon Wednesday and had been scheduled to continue until 4 p.m., but when the doors opened, vehicles were lined up along Fairystone Park Highway all the way back to Bullocks Drive.

Pre-orders were not taken for the event. Everyone was served on a first-come basis.

"We welcome all community members in need of food to come out and pick up a box," Brown said. "But there is a limited supply of boxes."

Upon entering, vehicles were snaked through a side parking lot and then along the backside of the building before arriving at the warehouse doors where boxes of food were being distributed.

Christmas music could be heard from inside the building, and volunteers packed the vehicles with food as drivers exited from Ventura Drive and onto Bullocks Drive.

"Is this the line for the food," one driver asked through a rolled-down window.