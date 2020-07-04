WATCH NOW: Black Lives Matter protests in Martinsville area have brought together inspired youth of today with the veterans of racial injustice

A Black Lives Matter group started by two Henry County teens has joined forces with the Martinsville-Henry County NAACP to engage a new generation of activists.
Organizers hope to encourage more young people of all backgrounds to join the local NAACP and continue working for racial justice. Their outreach efforts include holding membership drives during Black Lives Matter protests this summer and building a social media page for the NAACP chapter for the first time.
The catalyst for the two groups to connect came from a viral video on Facebook. Local NAACP President Naomi Hodge-Muse admits she normally hates Facebook (“Zuckerberg is the reason Hillary Clinton did not win,” she said), but she logged on one day in early June to view her pastor’s sermon.
While online, she happened upon a video from a protest held June 4 in Henry County. As a group of teenagers stood peacefully holding signs at the intersection of Rives Road and U.S. 220, a man in a truck pulled over and was recorded yelling and cursing at them.
“I saw this old man stop and curse at these babies, and it broke my heart,” Hodge-Muse said. In response, she attended their next protest a few days later and offered the support of the NAACP.
“I went down there and was protesting with them,” she said. “I told every last one of those kids how proud I was of them, to see these white children come out and say, what is going on is absolutely horrible. How dare you murder this man on television and expect us not to rise up?”
The young demonstrators were part of Martinsville Protest, a Facebook group started recently by friends Lydiah Hachbart, age 16, and Adin Linkous, 17, after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. The group has held numerous peaceful protests against racism and police brutality since the beginning of June.
"It has been my privilege and honor to meet these kids," Hodge-Muse said. "They represent the best of America."
Hachbart said the group’s intent is “to spread local awareness. We’re mainly a small town, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have a voice and we can’t help the black community during these hard times.”
Said Linkous: “I hope our movement here will fight against local racism. I also hope it brings awareness to the social injustices people of color still face today in our country.”
The online group quickly grew to more than 1,300 by the end of June. One of the early members was Ben Compson-Lawson, 27, who said joining inspired him to become more active in fighting injustice. He is now one of the group's administrators.
Compson-Lawson said he got involved with Martinsville Protest “because I deeply appreciate what the other organizers have done and see so much potential to bring about change in this community with this group. I hope we're able to shed light on the many injustices against Black people and other marginalized peoples in our own community.”
His introduction to Hodge-Muse came at the March of Solidarity in uptown Martinsville on June 12, when she gave a rousing speech calling for criminal justice reforms.
“I saw Naomi speak, and I deeply admired her passion and her unwillingness to censor herself,” Compson-Lawson said.
Passing the torch
Afterwards, he approached her and discussed how they could work together. One way has been spreading the word about the NAACP to a younger generation that may not be familiar with the national civil rights organization’s work.
“She said they needed more young people because a lot of members are aging,” Compson-Lawson said.
“I am old. I’m 69,” Hodge-Muse said. “It’s time for a sea change. We’re seeing the children wake up.”
In addition, she added, “If any kid under 18 wants to be a member, we will cover the cost.”
Compson-Lawson has been bringing NAACP membership forms to Martinsville Protest events, and several new members have signed up so far. He also volunteered to create the chapter’s first Facebook page to help reach a younger audience. It’s still a work in progress, he said, but people can follow the page at "NAACP of Martinsville, VA."
“Talking to Naomi has helped me to understand just how vital the NAACP is, and what a positive force it can be in our community. That is what inspired me to join, and to want to collaborate our efforts where possible to tackle local issues,” he said.
Hodge-Muse emphasized the organization is open to any race. In fact, the Martinsville NAACP was founded by “seven white folks and two black folks,” she said.
In search of justice
A major priority for the NAACP continues to be criminal justice reform. Racial disparities remain in arrest rates, sentencing and prison populations, Hodge-Muse said.
Bias and racial profiling lead to selective law enforcement, where Black people are more likely to be stopped and charged for low-level offenses that might be overlooked if the subject was a different race. A prime example is the “supposed war on drugs,” Hodge-Muse said. “It was war on Black folks.”
She added that she is pleased Virginia has decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana as of July 1, because “marijuana is the gateway to putting Black kids in the criminal justice system and grinding them up like hamburger.”
Hodge-Muse recalled a local case a few years ago in which three young men of different races were stopped for marijuana possession: one white, one Latino and one Black. The white and Latino men were also found with small amounts of cocaine. In court, they received community service, she said -- a far lighter sentence than the Black youth, who received 1 year in jail, with 6 months suspended.
Another issue is the rise of privatized prisons, which rely on 70% occupancy to turn a profit, Hodge-Muse said. The inmates filling these prisons are disproportionately Black. In Virginia, per 100,000 citizens, there are 432 white inmates, 482 Latino, and 2,416 Black, she said.
When concerns about racial disparities arise locally, Hodge-Muse said she reaches out to law enforcement officials and tries to fix the problem “while it’s a smoldering ember.”
“I have talked to [Martinsville Police Chief Eddie] Cassady, [Martinsville Sheriff Steve] Draper, and [Henry County Sheriff] Lane Perry, and I can say they have always taken my calls, and they have always listened to me,” she said. “I praise God that we have a good relationship and nothing horrible has happened in this area of late.”
By talking it out, “we’ve been able to get those issues resolved. I truly believe that they are addressing it. That, to me, is the professionalism that we have,” she said. “Keeping the peace is so important.”
A tipping point?
The Black Lives Matter movement has been around since 2013, but national news outlets have noted that George Floyd's death seems to have mobilized more protesters -- and a higher proportion of white people -- than in the past.
One factor may be the horrifying video footage of a police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes as he gasped for air.
"I truly believe the majority of the population did not fully comprehend what we live with until they saw that video," Hodge-Muse said. "I hate it that George Floyd was a sacrifice. But I think that’s what it took to wake America up."
Martinsville Protest members have continued to demonstrate on a regular basis, with signs and social distancing rules in place. They recently moved to a new location in front of the Hardee's on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville.
The public's reaction has been mixed. Many drivers respond by honking, waving or raising a fist in support. Community members have donated bottled water, snacks and even gift cards to the group. At the most recent demonstration in Collinsville, Compson-Lawson said Pizza Hut offered him free pizzas and sodas.
On the other hand, they also hear a lot of calls of "All lives matter!" from passing car windows. His response?
"That's implied," Compson-Lawson said. Saying Black Lives Matter does not mean other lives do not, he explained; it means "Black lives matter, too."
However, some drivers react negatively or even threaten violence.
Last week, "for the first time since we began protesting, we heard calls of 'white power'" multiple times," he said. "There was a lot of overt racism."
At one point during the afternoon, Compson-Lawson said a man on a moped drove up on the sidewalk and cornered him, saying he was upset by the "Black Lives Matter" sign. They ended up having a "very long conversation," he said.
"I was just trying to be kind to him and explain that it doesn’t mean his life doesn’t matter. I am happy to say when he drove back by, he raised his fist in support," Compson-Lawson said.
'Room for everybody'
Moving forward, Martinsville Protest organizers have created two new Facebook groups to spread the word about future events. In the current group, Compson-Lawson said sometimes the protest announcements have gotten lost amid all the other discussion posts about racial justice issues.
The new MHC Protest page will be exclusively for information about events and other announcements from organizers, he said. Meanwhile, the MHC Community group will be a discussion space where any member can post.
In addition to fighting racism, Compson-Lawson said he hopes the group "can pivot to protest other issues in the future. As a pansexual man, I hope we're able to gather folks to protest against the injustices and for the rights and respect of the LGBTQ+ community. There is an undeniable mistreatment of us in this area."
The NAACP and young protesters plan to continue collaborating and working towards a community where, as Hodge-Muse said, "There's enough room at the table for everybody."
The two groups had hoped to host a Juneteenth celebration, but the pandemic spoiled their plans. Instead, they are planning a fall event if the virus cooperates.
"We're hoping to have a jamboree in the park and invite everybody to come out, hopefully have some music and commune together," Hodge-Muse said.
Quoting the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., she said, "We can either live together as brothers or die together as fools. I choose the first."
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.