WATCH NOW: Black Lives Matter protests in Martinsville area have brought together the inspired youth of today with the veterans of racial injustice

A Black Lives Matter group started by two Henry County teens has joined forces with the Martinsville-Henry County NAACP to engage a new generation of activists.

Organizers hope to encourage more young people of all backgrounds to join the local NAACP and continue working for racial justice. Their outreach efforts include holding membership drives during Black Lives Matter protests this summer and building a social media page for the NAACP chapter for the first time.

The catalyst for the two groups to connect came from a viral video on Facebook. Local NAACP President Naomi Hodge-Muse admits she normally hates Facebook (“Zuckerberg is the reason Hillary Clinton did not win,” she said), but she logged on one day in early June to view her pastor’s sermon.

While online, she happened upon a video from a protest held June 4 in Henry County. As a group of teenagers stood peacefully holding signs at the intersection of Rives Road and U.S. 220, a man in a truck pulled over and was recorded yelling and cursing at them.

“I saw this old man stop and curse at these babies, and it broke my heart,” Hodge-Muse said. In response, she attended their next protest a few days later and offered the support of the NAACP.