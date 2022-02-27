Watch Now: Body found just off of Smith Lake Road

Martinsville City police say they have a murder on their hands until evidence proves otherwise.

Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady was on the scene Sunday evening around 10 p.m. and said that what appeared to be the body of a male was found by someone walking along Smith Lake Road around 7:30 p.m.

The road is entered by Forest Street on the east side and ends at Rivermont Heights and Dye Plant Road on the west side.

The body appeared to have been discovered about halfway in-between, not far from a back entrance to Nationwide Homes and Village Street, a residential neighborhood.

"We've talked to the residents on Village Street and we don't believe this to be a threat to them or anything they should be concerned about," said Cassady, "but we will know more when we get some results from the medical examiner's office.

Until then, Cassady said his department was treating the case as a homicide.

"Hopefully we'll find out that whoever this was, it was just his time," said Cassady.

Until then, Smith Lake Road remains closed on both ends and an investigation is expected to continue through the night.

Cassady said further developments would be shared through press releases as information becomes available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

