More than 90 businesses in Martinsville, Henry County, and Patrick County have received Paycheck Protection Program loans of at least $150,000, saving more than 1,600 local jobs, according to information released Monday by the federal government.
However, details missing from the federal data make it impossible to gauge the total amount of funding distributed locally or the true number of jobs impacted.
A list from the U.S. Small Business Administration provides only a broad range for each loan amount, meaning the largest PPP loans may have infused anywhere from $30.75 million to $74 million into the Martinsville area's economy. Several hundred smaller loans (less than $150,000 each) have added at least $16.5 million more.
PPP loans offer up to $10 million to help small businesses and nonprofits continue to pay workers, rent and utilities during the economic downturn caused by COVID-19. Funds do not have to be paid back if employers use at least 60% to keep employees on the payroll.
After several news outlets sued in mid-May for borrower information to be made public, the SBA released a spreadsheet Monday identifying about 650,000 of the largest PPP recipients. This is a fraction of the roughly 5 million total borrowers across the country, according to The Associated Press.
Citing privacy concerns for smaller businesses, the SBA only named those that received at least $150,000 and categorized the loans by range: $5 million to $10 million, $2 million to $5 million, $1 million to $2 million, $350,000 to $1 million, and $150,000 to $350,000.
Locally, the largest amounts went to Piedmont Community Services and Drake Extrusion, which each received $2 million to $5 million. Piedmont reported it was able to retain 395 jobs as a result of the funding, and Drake reported 195 jobs were retained.
Nine local businesses obtained PPP funds in the $1 million to $2 million range. These included Primland Resort in Patrick County, supporting 260 jobs; Aerial Machine & Tool Corp. of Meadows of Dan, with 200 jobs; Ten Oaks of Stuart, 169 jobs; Blue Ridge SNF Operations of Stuart, 162 jobs; Nilit America of Ridgeway, 138 jobs; Applied Felts of Martinsville, 100 jobs; and Bassett Mirror, 87 jobs.
PPP recipients from Martinville, Henry and Patrick counties
|Loan range
|Business name
|Address
|City
|Business type
|Jobs retained
|Date approved
|Lender
|Cong. district
|b $2-5 million
|PIEDMONT REGIONAL COMMUNITY SERVICES BOA
|24 CLAY ST
|MARTINSVILLE
|Non-Profit Organization
|395
|4/27/2020
|Carter Bank & Trust
|VA - 05
|b $2-5 million
|DRAKE EXTRUSION, INC.
|790 INDUSTRIAL PARK RD
|RIDGEWAY
|Corporation
|195
|4/14/2020
|Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
|VA - 05
|c $1-2 million
|BASSETT MIRROR CO INC
|1290 PHILPOTT DR
|BASSETT
|Subchapter S Corporation
|87
|4/10/2020
|Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
|VA - 05
|c $1-2 million
|AFS OF MARTINSVILLE, INC. (mulberry creek)
|300 Blue Ridge Street
|MARTINSVILLE
|Non-Profit Organization
|0
|4/16/2020
|The Bank of Fincastle
|VA - 05
|c $1-2 million
|AMERISTAFF, INC.
|755 E. Church Street
|MARTINSVILLE
|Subchapter S Corporation
|0
|4/15/2020
|American National Bank and Trust Company
|VA - 05
|c $1-2 million
|APPLIED FELTS, INC.
|450 College Drive
|MARTINSVILLE
|Corporation
|100
|4/13/2020
|Pinnacle Bank
|VA - 05
|c $1-2 million
|VIRGINIA MIRROR COMPANY INC
|300 Moss St
|MARTINSVILLE
|Subchapter S Corporation
|0
|4/8/2020
|American National Bank and Trust Company
|VA - 09
|c $1-2 million
|AERIAL MACHINE & TOOL CORPORATION
|4298 Jeb Stuart Highway
|MEADOWS OF DAN
|Corporation
|200
|4/14/2020
|Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company
|VA - 09
|c $1-2 million
|PRIMLAND LTD
|2000 Busted Dock Road
|MEADOWS OF DAN
|Corporation
|260
|4/13/2020
|Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
|VA - 09
|c $1-2 million
|NILIT AMERICA INC.
|420 INDUSTRIAL PARK RD
|RIDGEWAY
|Corporation
|138
|4/16/2020
|Citibank, N.A.
|VA - 05
|c $1-2 million
|BLUE RIDGE SNF OPERATIONS, LLC
|105 LANDMARK DR
|STUART
|Limited Liability Company(LLC)
|162
|4/10/2020
|Valley National Bank
|VA - 09
|c $1-2 million
|TEN OAKS, LLC
|209 Progress Drive
|STUART
|Limited Liability Company(LLC)
|169
|5/20/2020
|Skyline National Bank
|VA - 09
|d $350,000-1 million
|CARLISLE SCHOOL
|300 Carlisle Road
|AXTON
|Non-Profit Organization
|0
|4/6/2020
|American National Bank and Trust Company
|VA - 05
|d $350,000-1 million
|ROCKWOOD SPECIALTIES, LLC
|2303 Rockwood Park Rd.
|BASSETT
|Limited Liability Company(LLC)
|32
|4/9/2020
|Skyline National Bank
|VA - 05
|d $350,000-1 million
|BURCH-HODGES-STONE, INC.
|231 E. Church St.
|MARTINSVILLE
|Corporation
|0
|4/5/2020
|American National Bank and Trust Company
|VA - 05
|d $350,000-1 million
|GL VIRGINIA MARTINSVILLE, LLC
|1607 SPRUCE STREET EXT
|MARTINSVILLE
|Limited Liability Company(LLC)
|79
|4/12/2020
|Congressional Bank
|VA - 05
|d $350,000-1 million
|KAB, III INC.
|595 Saint Johns Cir
|MARTINSVILLE
|Subchapter S Corporation
|0
|4/10/2020
|American National Bank and Trust Company
|VA - 05
|d $350,000-1 million
|KOGER AIR CORPORATION
|2581 Greensboro Road
|MARTINSVILLE
|Subchapter S Corporation
|6
|4/9/2020
|The Fidelity Bank
|VA - 09
|d $350,000-1 million
|LIFE STAGES, INC.
|1079 SPRUCE ST
|MARTINSVILLE
|Corporation
|48
|4/15/2020
|Pinnacle Bank
|VA - 05
|d $350,000-1 million
|NELSON FORD INC.
|201 Commonwealth Blvd
|MARTINSVILLE
|Corporation
|96
|4/10/2020
|Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
|VA - 05
|d $350,000-1 million
|PINE PRODUCTS, LLC
|315 CARVER RD
|MARTINSVILLE
|Limited Liability Company(LLC)
|4/14/2020
|Bank of America, National Association
|VA - 05
|d $350,000-1 million
|SANNIC, LLC
|6771 AL Philpott Hwy
|MARTINSVILLE
|Limited Liability Company(LLC)
|56
|4/15/2020
|Blue Ridge Bank, National Association
|VA - 05
|d $350,000-1 million
|SECOND CHANCE SUPPORT SERVICES, LLC
|22 E CHURCH ST Suite 319
|MARTINSVILLE
|Limited Liability Company(LLC)
|0
|4/28/2020
|The First Bank and Trust Company
|VA - 05
|d $350,000-1 million
|SOUTHPRINT
|545 Hollie Dr.
|MARTINSVILLE
|Corporation
|108
|4/14/2020
|Blue Ridge Bank, National Association
|VA - 05
|d $350,000-1 million
|TEXTURING SERVICE LLC
|615 WALKER RD
|MARTINSVILLE
|Limited Liability Company(LLC)
|60
|4/8/2020
|First American Bank & Trust
|VA - 05
|d $350,000-1 million
|WARREN TRUCKING COMPANY INCORPORATED
|PO BOX 5225
|MARTINSVILLE
|Corporation
|56
|4/3/2020
|Blue Ridge Bank, National Association
|VA - 09
|d $350,000-1 million
|WEST WINDOW CORPORATION
|P.O. Box 3071
|MARTINSVILLE
|Subchapter S Corporation
|0
|4/28/2020
|American National Bank and Trust Company
|VA - 09
|d $350,000-1 million
|WOODS PRODUCE COMPANY, INC.
|131 CHERRY CREEK RD
|MEADOWS OF DAN
|Corporation
|0
|4/4/2020
|The First Bank and Trust Company
|VA - 09
|d $350,000-1 million
|BLUE RIDGE AQUACULTURE INC
|555 Industrial Park Rd
|RIDGEWAY
|Corporation
|45
|5/3/2020
|Bank of America, National Association
|VA - 05
|d $350,000-1 million
|GUNTER AUTOMOTIVE LLC DBA GUNTER NISSAN OF MARTINSVILLE
|4760 GREENSBORO ROAD
|RIDGEWAY
|Limited Liability Company(LLC)
|0
|4/12/2020
|First National Bank of Pennsylvania
|VA - 05
|d $350,000-1 million
|HOPKINS LUMBER CONTRACTORS INC
|680 Old Sand Road
|RIDGEWAY
|Subchapter S Corporation
|0
|4/6/2020
|American National Bank and Trust Company
|VA - 05
|d $350,000-1 million
|SMART MACHINE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|651 Frith Dr
|RIDGEWAY
|Subchapter S Corporation
|52
|4/15/2020
|Blue Ridge Bank, National Association
|VA - 05
|d $350,000-1 million
|CLARK GAS AND OIL CO INC
|PO Box 31 685 Commerce Street
|STUART
|Subchapter S Corporation
|149
|4/27/2020
|Carter Bank & Trust
|VA - 09
|d $350,000-1 million
|INSURANCE CENTER OF PATRICK
|115 W Blue Ridge St
|STUART
|Subchapter S Corporation
|3
|5/3/2020
|Northeast Bank
|VA - 09
|d $350,000-1 million
|L E HUTCHENS INC
|22 PERFORMANCE DRIVE
|STUART
|Corporation
|43
|4/14/2020
|United Community Bank
|VA - 09
|d $350,000-1 million
|NARROFLEX INC
|201 South Main St
|STUART
|Corporation
|94
|4/30/2020
|Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
|VA - 09
|d $350,000-1 million
|PATRICK COUNTY FAMILY PRACTICE P.C.
|18877 Jeb Stuart Highway
|STUART
|Corporation
|35
|5/3/2020
|Customers Bank
|VA - 09
|d $350,000-1 million
|WILDERNESS-STUART INC.
|PO BOX 833
|STUART
|Subchapter S Corporation
|46
|4/13/2020
|Skyline National Bank
|VA - 09
|d $350,000-1 million
|GR CHEVROLET INC
|930 Fairystone Park Highway
|STANLEYTOWN
|Corporation
|75
|4/11/2020
|Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
|VA - 09
|d $350,000-1 million
|O&W ENTERPRISES, INC.
|935 FAIRYSTONE PARK HWY
|STANLEYTOWN
|Corporation
|36
|4/12/2020
|Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
|VA - 09
|e $150,000-350,000
|MAX KENDALL INC
|8261 Mountain Valley Road
|AXTON
|Corporation
|0
|4/9/2020
|American National Bank and Trust Company
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|B & B TRUCKING CO INC
|2517 Blackberry Road
|BASSETT
|Corporation
|0
|4/10/2020
|American National Bank and Trust Company
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|HATCHETT TRANSPORTATION INC.
|247 Meadow Green Rd
|BASSETT
|Subchapter S Corporation
|0
|4/8/2020
|American National Bank and Trust Company
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|PACKAGING PRODUCTS INC.
|200 Little Creek Drive
|BASSETT
|Corporation
|18
|4/29/2020
|Blue Ridge Bank, National Association
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|SLEEPSAFE BEDS, LLC
|3629 Reed Creek Drive
|BASSETT
|Subchapter S Corporation
|0
|4/10/2020
|American National Bank and Trust Company
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|TOWN GUN SHOP INC
|3985 VIRGINIA AVE
|COLLINSVILLE
|Corporation
|22
|4/10/2020
|Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
|VA - 09
|e $150,000-350,000
|VIRGINIA BLOWER CO
|3677 VIRGINIA AVE
|COLLINSVILLE
|Subchapter S Corporation
|6
|4/9/2020
|The Fidelity Bank
|VA - 09
|e $150,000-350,000
|A NURSE'S TOUCH HOME CARE
|110 Starling Avenue
|MARTINSVILLE
|Limited Liability Company(LLC)
|87
|5/1/2020
|WebBank
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|AFS OF MARTINSVILLE ALF, INC (Mulberry Creek)
|400 Blue Ridge Street
|MARTINSVILLE
|Non-Profit Organization
|0
|4/28/2020
|The Bank of Fincastle
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|CHILDREN'S MEDICAL CENTER LTD
|15 Cleveland Ave Suite 14
|MARTINSVILLE
|Corporation
|0
|4/30/2020
|American National Bank and Trust Company
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|COLLINSVILLE PRINTING CO.,INC.
|79 Beaver Creek Dr
|MARTINSVILLE
|Corporation
|0
|4/15/2020
|American National Bank and Trust Company
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|COMMERCIAL FYR-FYTERS, INC.
|81 Dye Plant Road
|MARTINSVILLE
|Corporation
|18
|5/3/2020
|Customers Bank
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|COMMONWEALTH INSTALLATION LLC
|1220 S MEMORIAL BLVD
|MARTINSVILLE
|Limited Liability Company(LLC)
|25
|4/10/2020
|The Fidelity Bank
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|COUGAR PAWS INC
|1000 SPRUCE ST
|MARTINSVILLE
|Subchapter S Corporation
|13
|4/15/2020
|Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|DR JON'S URGENT CARE CENTER, PC
|2871 GREENSBORO RD
|MARTINSVILLE
|Corporation
|0
|4/10/2020
|American National Bank and Trust Company
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|FAVERO FAMILY PRACTICE INC.
|2696 Greensboro Rd
|MARTINSVILLE
|Subchapter S Corporation
|0
|4/4/2020
|American National Bank and Trust Company
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|FRIEDRICHS FAMILY EYE CARE CENTER PC
|1975 VIRGINIA AVE
|MARTINSVILLE
|Subchapter S Corporation
|32
|4/13/2020
|The Fidelity Bank
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|FRITH CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC.
|Post Office Box 5028 (26 Textile Drive Ridgeway, VA 24148)
|MARTINSVILLE
|Subchapter S Corporation
|25
|5/26/2020
|Carter Bank & Trust
|VA - 09
|e $150,000-350,000
|GARDNER BARROW & SHARPE PC
|231 E CHURCH ST
|MARTINSVILLE
|Subchapter S Corporation
|6
|4/9/2020
|The Fidelity Bank
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|GARY W SMITH CONTRACTOR INC
|P.O. Box 3788 950 Fishel Street
|MARTINSVILLE
|Corporation
|16
|4/15/2020
|Blue Ridge Bank, National Association
|VA - 09
|e $150,000-350,000
|GRINDSTAFF UNDERGROUND UTILITIES, INC.
|10644 Sontag Road
|MARTINSVILLE
|Subchapter S Corporation
|0
|4/15/2020
|American National Bank and Trust Company
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|HANDY RENTALS INC.
|13040 A. L. Philpott Highway
|MARTINSVILLE
|Corporation
|22
|4/15/2020
|Blue Ridge Bank, National Association
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|HARDIDE COATINGS, INC.
|444 Hollie Drive
|MARTINSVILLE
|Corporation
|0
|4/13/2020
|American National Bank and Trust Company
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|MARTINSVILLE FMAILY DENTISTRY PC
|25 Cleveland Ave
|MARTINSVILLE
|Corporation
|16
|4/11/2020
|United Midwest Savings Bank, National Association
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|MARTINSVILLE HENRY COUNTY COALITION FOR HEALTH AND WELLNESS
|22 E Church Street Ste 311
|MARTINSVILLE
|Non-Profit Organization
|0
|4/29/2020
|Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|MARTINSVILLE SMILES PLLC
|407 STARLING AVE
|MARTINSVILLE
|Limited Liability Company(LLC)
|19
|4/10/2020
|Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|MARTINSVILLE URGENT CARE, LLC
|1044 EAST CHURCH STREET
|MARTINSVILLE
|Limited Liability Company(LLC)
|25
|4/27/2020
|Carter Bank & Trust
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|NELSON AUTO GROUP SOUTH INC
|2500 Greensboro Rd
|MARTINSVILLE
|Corporation
|26
|4/30/2020
|Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|NEW HEIGHTS COMMUNITY SUPPORT, LLC
|29 JONES ST
|MARTINSVILLE
|Corporation
|27
|4/14/2020
|Cross River Bank
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|NORRIS FUNERAL SERVICES INC
|1500 Kings Mountain Rd
|MARTINSVILLE
|Subchapter S Corporation
|44
|4/14/2020
|The Fidelity Bank
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|PRILLAMAN AND PACE, INC.
|830 Brookdale Street
|MARTINSVILLE
|Corporation
|0
|4/16/2020
|American National Bank and Trust Company
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|R & R AUTOMATION
|205 CEDAR RUN
|MARTINSVILLE
|Limited Liability Company(LLC)
|14
|4/9/2020
|Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|SELLS, HOGG & ASSOCIATES, CPAS, P.C.
|1079 Spruce Street Suite B
|MARTINSVILLE
|Corporation
|0
|4/15/2020
|American National Bank and Trust Company
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|SOLID STONE FABRICS, INC.
|405 Walker Rd.
|MARTINSVILLE
|Corporation
|40
|4/8/2020
|Skyline National Bank
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|SOUTHEASTERN WOOD PRODUCTS, INC.
|1801 Rivermont Heights
|MARTINSVILLE
|Corporation
|0
|4/5/2020
|American National Bank and Trust Company
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|STONE DYNAMICS INC
|1220 S MEMORIAL BLVD
|MARTINSVILLE
|Corporation
|46
|4/10/2020
|The Fidelity Bank
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|THOMAS AGENCY INC
|101 Cleveland Ave Suite 2
|MARTINSVILLE
|Sole Proprietorship
|0
|4/14/2020
|American National Bank and Trust Company
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|VIRGINIA LOGISTICS LLC
|1507 Joseph Martin Highway
|MARTINSVILLE
|Limited Liability Company(LLC)
|43
|4/16/2020
|Cross River Bank
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|WILL TRANSPORT INC
|2950 BLUE KNOB RD
|MARTINSVILLE
|Subchapter S Corporation
|0
|4/28/2020
|American National Bank and Trust Company
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|BUCHANAN PHARMACIES, INC.
|2573 Free Union Rd
|MEADOWS OF DAN
|Corporation
|39
|5/5/2020
|Kabbage, Inc.
|VA - 09
|e $150,000-350,000
|NANCY'S CANDY CO.
|2684 Jeb Stuart Hwy
|MEADOWS OF DAN
|Subchapter S Corporation
|0
|4/5/2020
|American National Bank and Trust Company
|VA - 09
|e $150,000-350,000
|BLUE RIDGE PACKAGING CORP.
|355 Industrial Park Drive
|RIDGEWAY
|Corporation
|0
|4/30/2020
|Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|GUNTER AUTOMOTIVE LLC DBA GUNTER CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM OF MARTINSVILLE
|4750 GREENSBORO ROAD
|RIDGEWAY
|Limited Liability Company(LLC)
|0
|4/14/2020
|First National Bank of Pennsylvania
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|MULTI STATE TELECOM INC
|460 GLEN OAK CIR
|RIDGEWAY
|Corporation
|5
|4/10/2020
|Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|NOVATECH PATIO DOORS, INC.
|108 TEXTILE DR
|RIDGEWAY
|Corporation
|24
|4/15/2020
|BMO Harris Bank National Association
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|STARSPRINGS USA INC.
|250 Fontaine Dr.
|RIDGEWAY
|Corporation
|0
|5/12/2020
|American National Bank and Trust Company
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|TRIANGLE ELECTRIC CORP
|560 BOULDIN RD
|RIDGEWAY
|Subchapter S Corporation
|6
|4/9/2020
|The Fidelity Bank
|VA - 05
|e $150,000-350,000
|EASTERN MICROFILM SALES AND SERVICES INC
|636 Commerce St
|STUART
|Corporation
|33
|4/27/2020
|Carter Bank & Trust
|VA - 09
|e $150,000-350,000
|FIREWATER TRANSPORT, LLC
|1329 Scenic Drive
|STUART
|Limited Liability Company(LLC)
|16
|4/10/2020
|Blue Ridge Bank, National Association
|VA - 09
|e $150,000-350,000
|LANDMARK ALF OPERATIONS, LLC
|227 landmark ave
|STUART
|Limited Liability Company(LLC)
|44
|4/10/2020
|Valley National Bank
|VA - 09
|e $150,000-350,000
|NELSON AUTOMOTIVE GROUP CENTRAL LLC
|980 FAIRYSTONE PARK HWY
|STANLEYTOWN
|Limited Liability Company(LLC)
|33
|4/12/2020
|Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
|VA - 09
|e $150,000-350,000
|JC JOYCE TRUCKING & PAVING COMPANY, INC.
|23767 JEB STUART HWY
|PATRICK SPRINGS
|Corporation
|6
|4/6/2020
|Surrey Bank & Trust
|VA - 09
|e $150,000-350,000
|MECHANICAL DESIGNS OF VIRGINIA, INC.
|P.O. Box 280
|PATRICK SPRINGS
|Corporation
|31
|4/9/2020
|Skyline National Bank
|VA - 09
Virginia Mirror Company and Ameristaff Inc. were in the $1-2 million category, as well, but listed zero jobs retained. The SBA notes this information is self-reported by the loan applicants, and not everyone fills it out. Information also appears to vary based on the lender; for example, job retention numbers were listed as zero for the 24 largest local PPP loans handled by American Bank and Trust.
A total of 28 local businesses, including the nonprofit Carlisle School, were listed in the $350,000 to $1 million range. Another 53 borrowers received $150,000 to $350,000, SBA documents show.
Two affiliated nursing care facilities each received aid: Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab at 300 Blue Ridge St., listed as AFS of Martinsville, Inc., was approved for $1 million to $2 million. Mulberry Creek Assisted Living at 400 Blue Ridge St., listed as AFS of Martinsville ALF, Inc., received between $150,000 and $350,000, the document shows. Neither facility listed how many jobs were supported.
The Nelson brand of automotive businesses reported saving a total of 155 local jobs with PPP aid totaling between $650,000 and $1.7 million. Nelson Automotive Group Central in Stanleytown and Nelson Auto Group South, located on Greensboro Road in Martinsville, each received $150,000 to $350,000. Nelson Ford, Inc. on Commonwealth Boulevard in Martinsville is listed in the $350,000 to $1 million category.
The vast majority of local loans were for less than $150,000, going to at least 440 businesses in Martinsville and Henry County and more than 100 in Patrick County. These ranged from $634 for an unnamed trucking company to $148,000 for a law firm. The SBA did not give names or addresses for these recipients but did list the locality, industry classification code and which bank handled the loan.
Information on the SBA website shows that the agency does not directly issue the loans. PPP loans are made by lending institutions and then guaranteed by SBA. Borrowers self-certify that they are eligible, making “a good faith certification that the borrower has economic need requiring the loan and that the borrower has applied the affiliation rules and is a small business. The lender then reviews the borrower’s application, and if all the paperwork is in order, approves the loan and submits it to SBA,” the website states.
As of June 30, the AP reports $521 billion in PPP funds have been distributed nationwide. The program has since been extended to Aug. 8, with $132 billion still available.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
