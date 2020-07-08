More than 90 businesses in Martinsville, Henry County, and Patrick County have received Paycheck Protection Program loans of at least $150,000, saving more than 1,600 local jobs, according to information released Monday by the federal government.

However, details missing from the federal data make it impossible to gauge the total amount of funding distributed locally or the true number of jobs impacted.

A list from the U.S. Small Business Administration provides only a broad range for each loan amount, meaning the largest PPP loans may have infused anywhere from $30.75 million to $74 million into the Martinsville area's economy. Several hundred smaller loans (less than $150,000 each) have added at least $16.5 million more.

PPP loans offer up to $10 million to help small businesses and nonprofits continue to pay workers, rent and utilities during the economic downturn caused by COVID-19. Funds do not have to be paid back if employers use at least 60% to keep employees on the payroll.

After several news outlets sued in mid-May for borrower information to be made public, the SBA released a spreadsheet Monday identifying about 650,000 of the largest PPP recipients. This is a fraction of the roughly 5 million total borrowers across the country, according to The Associated Press.

Citing privacy concerns for smaller businesses, the SBA only named those that received at least $150,000 and categorized the loans by range: $5 million to $10 million, $2 million to $5 million, $1 million to $2 million, $350,000 to $1 million, and $150,000 to $350,000.

Locally, the largest amounts went to Piedmont Community Services and Drake Extrusion, which each received $2 million to $5 million. Piedmont reported it was able to retain 395 jobs as a result of the funding, and Drake reported 195 jobs were retained.

Nine local businesses obtained PPP funds in the $1 million to $2 million range. These included Primland Resort in Patrick County, supporting 260 jobs; Aerial Machine & Tool Corp. of Meadows of Dan, with 200 jobs; Ten Oaks of Stuart, 169 jobs; Blue Ridge SNF Operations of Stuart, 162 jobs; Nilit America of Ridgeway, 138 jobs; Applied Felts of Martinsville, 100 jobs; and Bassett Mirror, 87 jobs.

Virginia Mirror Company and Ameristaff Inc. were in the $1-2 million category, as well, but listed zero jobs retained. The SBA notes this information is self-reported by the loan applicants, and not everyone fills it out. Information also appears to vary based on the lender; for example, job retention numbers were listed as zero for the 24 largest local PPP loans handled by American Bank and Trust.

A total of 28 local businesses, including the nonprofit Carlisle School, were listed in the $350,000 to $1 million range. Another 53 borrowers received $150,000 to $350,000, SBA documents show.

Two affiliated nursing care facilities each received aid: Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab at 300 Blue Ridge St., listed as AFS of Martinsville, Inc., was approved for $1 million to $2 million. Mulberry Creek Assisted Living at 400 Blue Ridge St., listed as AFS of Martinsville ALF, Inc., received between $150,000 and $350,000, the document shows. Neither facility listed how many jobs were supported.

The Nelson brand of automotive businesses reported saving a total of 155 local jobs with PPP aid totaling between $650,000 and $1.7 million. Nelson Automotive Group Central in Stanleytown and Nelson Auto Group South, located on Greensboro Road in Martinsville, each received $150,000 to $350,000. Nelson Ford, Inc. on Commonwealth Boulevard in Martinsville is listed in the $350,000 to $1 million category.

The vast majority of local loans were for less than $150,000, going to at least 440 businesses in Martinsville and Henry County and more than 100 in Patrick County. These ranged from $634 for an unnamed trucking company to $148,000 for a law firm. The SBA did not give names or addresses for these recipients but did list the locality, industry classification code and which bank handled the loan.

Information on the SBA website shows that the agency does not directly issue the loans. PPP loans are made by lending institutions and then guaranteed by SBA. Borrowers self-certify that they are eligible, making “a good faith certification that the borrower has economic need requiring the loan and that the borrower has applied the affiliation rules and is a small business. The lender then reviews the borrower’s application, and if all the paperwork is in order, approves the loan and submits it to SBA,” the website states.

As of June 30, the AP reports $521 billion in PPP funds have been distributed nationwide. The program has since been extended to Aug. 8, with $132 billion still available.

Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.

