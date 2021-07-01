WATCH NOW: Canadian hardwood floor manufacturer to locate plant in Patrick County

Prolam, LLC, a Canadian-based manufacturer of high-quality hardwood floors for commercial trucks and dry van trailers, will invest $12.8 million in Patrick County in establishing their first U.S. manufacturing operation.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday announced the project that will add 58 new jobs to Patrick County, making it the governor’s first economic announcement in the locality in 15 years.
“This project is a great win for Virginia’s hardwood loggers and forestland owners,” Northam said. “Forestry continues to be an important pillar of communities across the Commonwealth because industry leaders recognize the benefits of our abundant natural resources, extensive transportation network and unparalleled workforce.
“We thank Prolam for locating its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Southern Virginia and look forward to a long partnership with the company.”
Prolam, headquartered in Quebec, Canada, is a leading producer of commercial trailer flooring and uses lower grad red and white oak lumber not suited for residential flooring.
The company intends to add 50% to the company’s total manufacturing capacity in the former Ten Oaks satellite facility on Dobyns Road and has committed to supplying 65% of the operation with timber harvested in Virginia, supporting regional loggers and forestland owners through the purchase of more than $20.5 million in locally grown hardwoods over the next three years.
“By Ten Oaks moving to a different facility, it has opened the door for new economic development in Patrick County,” state Senator Bill Stanley (R-Salem) said. “I am thrilled that Prolam will be investing in Patrick County and Southside Virginia.
“More importantly, I am just as thrilled that 58 new jobs will be created for Patrick County’s hard-working citizens, and I am sure that Prolam will soon discover that our people are the best workers to employ in the commonwealth of Virginia.”
Said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring: “As Virginia’s third-largest private industry, forestry is a critical part of the commonwealth’s economy, contributing more than $21 billion annually in economic impact. New demand for Virginia hardwoods created by facilities like Prolam’s create the conditions essential for sustainable forest management and I am thrilled the Commonwealth could partner with Patrick County to help win this important project for Virginia.”
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Patrick County and the Patrick County Economic Development Authority to secure the project along with a $100,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which Patrick County will match with local funds.
“On behalf of Patrick County, I want to thank Prolam for choosing our community for its expansion into the United States,” Patrick County Board of Supervisors Chair Crystal Harris said. “Our region is rich in the forestry products that will be used by the company, and we look forward to the additional jobs and opportunities that this announcement brings.”
