WATCH NOW: Canadian hardwood floor manufacturer to locate plant in Patrick County

“By Ten Oaks moving to a different facility, it has opened the door for new economic development in Patrick County,” state Senator Bill Stanley (R-Salem) said. “I am thrilled that Prolam will be investing in Patrick County and Southside Virginia.

“More importantly, I am just as thrilled that 58 new jobs will be created for Patrick County’s hard-working citizens, and I am sure that Prolam will soon discover that our people are the best workers to employ in the commonwealth of Virginia.”

Said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring: “As Virginia’s third-largest private industry, forestry is a critical part of the commonwealth’s economy, contributing more than $21 billion annually in economic impact. New demand for Virginia hardwoods created by facilities like Prolam’s create the conditions essential for sustainable forest management and I am thrilled the Commonwealth could partner with Patrick County to help win this important project for Virginia.”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Patrick County and the Patrick County Economic Development Authority to secure the project along with a $100,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which Patrick County will match with local funds.

“On behalf of Patrick County, I want to thank Prolam for choosing our community for its expansion into the United States,” Patrick County Board of Supervisors Chair Crystal Harris said. “Our region is rich in the forestry products that will be used by the company, and we look forward to the additional jobs and opportunities that this announcement brings.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

