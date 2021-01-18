WATCH NOW: Celebrating a legacy, encouraging to act

Joining the conversation were Martinsville Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles, Henry County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Lisa Millner and community organizer and county schools administrator Garrett Dillard.

Bowles said she was only the second Black woman to sit on the Martinsville City Council, and, along with Kathy Lawson, who was re-elected as mayor, this is the first time both the mayor and vice mayor of Martinsville have been women.

She said people should take advantage of opportunities to be involved in government on the local level.

Despite the differences people may have, Bowles said, “everybody in Martinsville and Henry County has a responsibility to each other to make sure we are doing our part to make our community better.” People should look past opinions to find their common goals, and “now is the time to have genuine conversations with others.”

King was just a 26-year-old pastor when he started his mission, she said. He worked toward his goals despite not being as fully supported then as his legend is now.

Lisa Millner said, “as educators, we must … teach the impact of Dr. King … and also evaluate where we are today in regards to what he believed in.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}