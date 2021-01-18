WATCH NOW: Celebrating a legacy, encouraging to act

The country would be free from racial and societal problems if people loved one another and were truthful, speakers at the Beloved Community Forum on Monday pointed out.
Until then, American society must acknowledge that there are problems and work to fix them.
The forum had the focus of “Martinsville/Henry County – A Beloved Community?” and “Going Forward – Chaos & Community.” It was hosted by the Rev. Tyler Millner and Morning Star Holy Church, broadcast on Martin Luther King Jr. Day over Facebook and conference call.
King had talked about “the Beloved Community,” a society based on justice, equal opportunity and love for others, with a basis of not exploiting the poor. People must “create a community where we are all together and where we are judged by the content of our character and we are not penalized relative to our uniqueness and differences,” Millner has said.
The Beloved Community will be a utopia “to which people should aspire,” Millner said during Monday’s program.
Millner talked about various forms of love, with the most important being agape, “an overflowing love which seeks nothing in return,” he said.
When it comes to protests of bad situations, non-cooperation and boycotts “are mere means to make a sense of moral shame in an opponent,” Millner said.
Joining the conversation were Martinsville Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles, Henry County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Lisa Millner and community organizer and county schools administrator Garrett Dillard.
Bowles said she was only the second Black woman to sit on the Martinsville City Council, and, along with Kathy Lawson, who was re-elected as mayor, this is the first time both the mayor and vice mayor of Martinsville have been women.
She said people should take advantage of opportunities to be involved in government on the local level.
Despite the differences people may have, Bowles said, “everybody in Martinsville and Henry County has a responsibility to each other to make sure we are doing our part to make our community better.” People should look past opinions to find their common goals, and “now is the time to have genuine conversations with others.”
King was just a 26-year-old pastor when he started his mission, she said. He worked toward his goals despite not being as fully supported then as his legend is now.
Lisa Millner said, “as educators, we must … teach the impact of Dr. King … and also evaluate where we are today in regards to what he believed in.
The goal of true education is intelligence plus character, she said: “We can have all the knowledge we want, but it takes wisdom to put that into practice.”
She said the foundations to solving societal problems begin at home, with what parents teach their children.
“We as adults are examples,” she said.
Said Dillard: “We have many holidays on the American calendar, and we celebrate every holiday, the different holidays. Let’s make Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. a day that we celebrate, not because of what color you are, what church you go to” but because of community service you perform.
The holiday, and King’s message, are for everyone, he said: “Dr. King was an African-American man, but he stood for human rights.”
People should continue striving toward goals of equality without letting “the voice of evil drown out the voices of right,” he said. “Dr. King’s voice is still relevant today, and we must carry out his legacy on a daily basis.”
Attempts at equality through official channels have not completely worked, he said, and “love is the only thing that can drive out hate.”
Hate is too great of a burden to bear, Dillard said.
When Tyler Millner asked what it would look like if people really practiced love for others, Lisa Millner said that children in schools would feel strong and positive relationships with staff and teachers.
If we truly loved others the way King proposed, “we would have none of the problems we have today,” Bowles said.
Next to love is truth, Dillard said, adding that people should be truthful.
The First Amendment allows demonstrations, he said, but the law does not allow rioting, such as at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
He pointed out that people who are racist are “probably sexist as well.”
To solve racial problems, people first must acknowledge the long history of oppression that included slavery and sharecropping, he said.
Tyler Millner said that “the first act for celebrating Martin Luther King this year is to read the Constitution. Clearly what happened on Jan. 6 is not constitutional. That is not our form of government,” referring to the riots on the Capitol.
“If you need a Constitution to know that that’s wrong, you have serious problems,” Dillard said.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com