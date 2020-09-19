WATCH NOW: Child care isn't child's play

“There’s a lot of talk about the fear of sending kids back to school because of COVID, and I understand that. But understand that the kids are going somewhere, to the Y or other child care providers,” Kinkema said. “Just because you’ve closed schools doesn’t mean every kid is at home.”

One of the biggest challenges staff members face with remote schooling is learning to navigate different software and virtual classroom spaces, Kinkema said. Staff and teachers have been learning how to use Canvas, the platform used in Henry County Schools, in order to help students with their work.

“If we have 12 kids in a classroom, most likely they’re from different schools and different teachers, so you have to navigate 12 different systems,” he said. Staff have to figure out “how do you pull the page up? What password does the child have? Where is their homework located on the website?”

Kinkema’s message to families is “to just be patient with us. This is new for everybody. We’re trying to do the best that we can to learn and meet the needs of the parents and the kids. We’re happy to provide this care.”

