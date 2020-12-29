WATCH NOW: Christmas Eve surprises emerge around Martinsville area

This year, Santa Claus got a jump start on Christmas with the help of some local elves – many of them anonymous behind their masks.
People shopping in local grocery stores on Christmas Eve were surprised with being handed unsigned Christmas cards, each holding a store gift certificate. Later that afternoon at a local store, several men passed new toys out of the back of two parked SUVs to passersby.
The toys giveaway was coordinated by Heads of State, a group of buddies who hold occasional events for the general public. They are Tamon Niblett of Kuntry Boyz Tires & More, Lex Hairston of Streetribe, Greg Myers of Ladies and Gents Hair Salon and Greg Hairston of Lamar’s Enterprise, joined by their friends Jamie Bryant of Bryant Family Enterprise, Tracy Grey, Keesha Manns of Butters by Keesha, Sue Shei of The Plug and More, JGeovanny Castro of Castro’s Auto Detailing and Stephen Edwards of ERI Automotive.
“We are always trying to stay relevant in the community, helping out, doing the best we can,” Niblett said.
Originally, the plan was for people – donors and recipients alike – to meet in a parking lot at the corner of Memorial Boulevard and Fayette Street for two hours. They promoted the event over social media.
However, he started hearing that people weren’t wanting to go out there in the rain, so the men just decided to hand out their toys on the bottom of the hill below the Walmart shopping center.
They called out to passing motorists to offer the toys, but people weren’t stopping. “I guess they thought we were trying to sell something,” he said.
The men decided, “‘Let’s go to Walmart and see what we can do,” he said.
Parked in front of Walmart, they opened the back of two SUVs and offered remote control cars, dolls, some learning games, die-cast NASCAR cars, teddy bears, basketballs and more.
“Man, people stuff started leaving so quick,” he said. “It worked out good.”
Officers in two Henry County Sheriff’s Office vehicles stopped by, he said. The vehicles were parked in the fire lane, so “I was like, ‘Uh-oh. I believe we’re going to get in trouble, folks,’” Niblett said. However, “They commended us. They didn’t say nothing. That means a lot with everything in the world going on. That really means a lot.”
Next up for the Heads of State will be their first Meet and Greet Car/Truck and Bike Cruise Ride on Saturday. They, and anyone who would like to join, will meet at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of 1310 S. Memorial Blvd. (H&R Block). Vehicles will leave at noon, headed for Mount Airy, N.C.
“We try to do that at least once a month,” Niblett said. “Gas up the cars and let’s ride.”
Their caravans drive through the countryside on “little back roads” and stop in for snacks “to little stores that don’t get visitors much. We try to patronize them, give them some business.” With their 70 or so riders shopping, a shop owner who might expect to make $600 in sales that day could end the day with more than $2,500 in sales, “and that’s a blessing.”
Gift certificates
Midday Christmas Eve, a Bulletin reporter made that proverbial last-minute trip to the grocery store for cranberries and encountered a masked man and woman cheerfully handing out white envelops and wishing people “Merry Christmas.”
Inside a Christmas card with a picture of a red cardinal against snow was a $25 gift certificate to that grocery store. The card was not signed.
Nearby cashiers didn’t know about the giveaway, so it probably wasn’t a store promotion. The customer in front in the line said she also had received a gift card, which was a real blessing amidst all the expenses of Christmas preparations.
During the next few days, and in between church services, cooking (with ingredients paid for by the certificate), unwrapping gifts and eating, the reporter tracked down that mysterious gift-giver.
It ended up being the folks at St. Paul High Street Baptist Church – and Pastor Matthew Brown was busted with his secret exposed.
“We just wanted to give back to the community, just to be a blessing to people,” he said, reminding that this was supposed to be anonymous, but reluctantly agreeing to be interviewed. “One thing I like about the pandemic is we have masks on. We just wanted to discretely be a blessing to people in this season, to spread some holiday joy.”
The church’s motto is “Intentionally living, loving and learning together,” he said, and that includes helping others without fanfare.
After hearing many people say it was hard to get in the holiday spirit this year, the church simply decided to drum up some Christmas cheer, he said – not attention for the church, but attention for Christmas.
“We weren’t doing it for any type of notoriety. We really didn’t’ want attention – just wanted to be a blessing,” he said.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com