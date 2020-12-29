WATCH NOW: Christmas Eve surprises emerge around Martinsville area

They called out to passing motorists to offer the toys, but people weren’t stopping. “I guess they thought we were trying to sell something,” he said.

The men decided, “‘Let’s go to Walmart and see what we can do,” he said.

Parked in front of Walmart, they opened the back of two SUVs and offered remote control cars, dolls, some learning games, die-cast NASCAR cars, teddy bears, basketballs and more.

“Man, people stuff started leaving so quick,” he said. “It worked out good.”

Officers in two Henry County Sheriff’s Office vehicles stopped by, he said. The vehicles were parked in the fire lane, so “I was like, ‘Uh-oh. I believe we’re going to get in trouble, folks,’” Niblett said. However, “They commended us. They didn’t say nothing. That means a lot with everything in the world going on. That really means a lot.”

Next up for the Heads of State will be their first Meet and Greet Car/Truck and Bike Cruise Ride on Saturday. They, and anyone who would like to join, will meet at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of 1310 S. Memorial Blvd. (H&R Block). Vehicles will leave at noon, headed for Mount Airy, N.C.

“We try to do that at least once a month,” Niblett said. “Gas up the cars and let’s ride.”