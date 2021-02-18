WATCH NOW: Christopher Shawn Wilson made good use of his time in prison

Wilson said in high school “stuff just came easy to me. I guess when it happened to me in May 2002, it dimmed my fire, but I was always destined to do something.”

Books also helped him get through that time. “All I did was read” in prison, he said, and “I am an avid reader now.”

While in prison, Wilson wrote a book, “Your Piece of the Pie: How to Operate at Greatness,” published by Trinity.

The book “is selling out in the UK,” he said, but he said he did not know how many copies had been sold. He expects to hear about books sales each January and July, he said.

Feelings on guns

Wilson described his reactions to recent shootings in Martinsville, most notably the shootout at El Norteno that left two men dead:

People who are hurting “can’t see beyond their current situation. … You try not to think about it. It’s like it’s not real. I understand families are hurting, and this is real-life stuff.

“I hate guns, to be honest. It’s awful. I understand you got hunting and stuff like that, but when you’ve got misguided teenagers, misguided young men and women, they cause problems,” he said.

A 'Businessaire'