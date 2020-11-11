WATCH NOW: City police granted authority to shoot coyotes

Coyotes will have to prowl more carefully now through Martinsville.
City Council on Tuesday confirmed action it initiated earlier this month and passed an ordinance authorizing Martinsville police to shoot those preying animals in the city limits.
But police won’t be hunting them down – and no one else is allowed to shoot coyotes, MPD Chief Eddie Cassady told the council during its meeting. The ordinance takes effect on Nov. 20.
“This is for law enforcement to do, so do not take the law into your own hands if you see a coyote,” City Attorney and Assistant City Manager Eric Monday said.
Cassady said police only would shoot a problem coyote as a last resort, if other measures to remove them from an area don’t work. An officer first would “get it to somewhere where it’s safe to discharge a firearm.” That would be after trapping a coyote or to put one that has been hit by a car out of its misery.
“We discharge our firearms to dispatch animals that have been injured or hit,” such as deer, he said. “We’ll do it as safely as we can. If there’s any chance of anything going wrong we’re not going to do it.”
The police department would have a policy on how to handle coyotes, and it is “reaching out all over the state and other states to find out their policies” for guidance, Cassady said.
Support Local Journalism
During the summer, some local residents talked with the Bulletin about coyote-sightings in the city.
Debby Haynes, who lives in Villa Heights, said she saw a coyote, “and I am missing some cats and kittens, too.”
City Council member Danny Turner shared a picture of one he saw at Beaver Hills golf course.
Rhonda Mills, who lives near J. Frank Wilson Park, said she has heard one howling in the park, and Susan Fleenor said she has “seen them at the city park in broad daylight.”
Lynn Pritchett said a family of coyotes has been spotted between Bondurant Street and Booker Road, just a few blocks away from Mills’ house.
Pritchett lives near Mills’ house, “within sight of the Silverbell Trail, the J. Frank Wilson Park and the YMCA,” and said she has seen coyotes in her back yard.
“I hear them every evening,” Joseph Prater said.
Michael Myers, who grew up in Martinsville, in 2016 published the book “Protect Your Cat from Coyotes.” The book gives a thorough explanation of the life cycles and habits of coyotes as well as modern technological devices that can help you keep track of your cat, such as locators on collars. He uses a few devices which allow his cats to roam outdoors safely in an area where there are plenty of coyotes.
Coyotes adapt to their environment, the book states – when food is scarce the coyote birth rate in an area naturally goes down, and when food is plentiful, the birth rate increases significantly. Shooting coyotes does not work as a means of controlling their population, he said, because having a void in an area that can support more coyotes simply increases the coyotes’ birth rate.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.