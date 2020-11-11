WATCH NOW: City police granted authority to shoot coyotes

Coyotes will have to prowl more carefully now through Martinsville.

City Council on Tuesday confirmed action it initiated earlier this month and passed an ordinance authorizing Martinsville police to shoot those preying animals in the city limits.

But police won’t be hunting them down – and no one else is allowed to shoot coyotes, MPD Chief Eddie Cassady told the council during its meeting. The ordinance takes effect on Nov. 20.

“This is for law enforcement to do, so do not take the law into your own hands if you see a coyote,” City Attorney and Assistant City Manager Eric Monday said.

Cassady said police only would shoot a problem coyote as a last resort, if other measures to remove them from an area don’t work. An officer first would “get it to somewhere where it’s safe to discharge a firearm.” That would be after trapping a coyote or to put one that has been hit by a car out of its misery.

“We discharge our firearms to dispatch animals that have been injured or hit,” such as deer, he said. “We’ll do it as safely as we can. If there’s any chance of anything going wrong we’re not going to do it.”