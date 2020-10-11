WATCH NOW: Class, funds assist homebuyers

Get $4,000 – it’ll only cost you $500.
Any other time you hear that sentence, suspect fraud. In this case, though – a program sponsored by United Way of Henry County & Martinsville – it’s legit.
It’s part of the Virginia Individual Development Accounts program for first-time homebuyers. VIDA is funded by Virginia Housing and administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development and United Way of HCM.
“We applied to be a vendor in this program,” United Way HCM Executive Director Philip Wenkstern said. “We’re responsible for conducting outreach and identifying people who are eligible.”
The program trains people on financial literacy and homebuying. It helps participants “get a better understanding of their financing and better able to know what to expect” when they buy a house, he said.
The ultimate goal of the program, homeownership, is “one of the greatest vehicles in improving net worth,” he said.
The program includes 14 hours of training, conducted by United Way’s Community Impact Coordinator Lisa Frick.
Participants will be “required to successfully compete 8 hours of financial management,” which includes “training, goal-setting, budgeting, understanding the credit report and consumer protection laws,” Frick said. The other 6 hours will be specific to buying a house, including the benefits of owning a house as well as types of mortgages.
Normally conducted in person, classes now are via Zoom because of the pandemic.
These online classes “are going really well,” she said. “We’re trying to have them together as a group, but we can’t always. … There are a couple I have to do one-on-one with,” and students have appreciated the flexibility.
The class uses a textbook from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and the curriculum is from Virginia Housing.
One of the requirements to participate is to have earned income – a steady income to show that the participant would be able to continue making their house payments.
With most government programs, Wenkstern said, “It’s almost like an assumption that they don’t have to have income or have low earned income,” but “with this one, you can make more money to participate in the program.”
Support Local Journalism
The income limits include $33,850 for one person, $48,300 for a 4-person family and $68,300 for an 8-person family, the program’s flyer states.
Also to be eligible, an individual must be 18 years of age, be a U.S. citizen and resident of Martinsville-Henry County and have household net worth less than $10,000 at the end of the preceding calendar year.
People in the program would receive $8 for every $1 saved in a savings account over a 6-month period, capped at receiving $4,000 (which is reached after saving $500). The account would have to be with one of the two participating banks, Wells Fargo or Truist (formerly BB&T/SunTrust).
The matching funds only can be used toward the purchase of a house, Wenkstern said. The money could go toward the deposit, closing costs or any other related expenses.
The United Way is “working with Rural Development and Virginia Housing on some really neat home” loans that would be possible with that amount of money down, he said.
Karyna Jones is one of the nine students in the current class. Her goal is to buy a modular home to put on family land in Henry County.
She had known Frick for quite a while, she said, so “I felt like she would do right by me and help me. Just taking the opportunity to utilize this program that’s offered in the community, because I don’t think a lot of people have noticed it.”
She added, “It’s something new to me. I’ve never purchased a house. I’ve been in the market before, but it’s all new to me.”
Participants have between 6 months and 2 years to buy a house, she said.
The United Way has not set any number of participants the program can serve. It will keep enrolling people in the program until the money runs out.
The catch is that the set limit of participants – about a few hundred, Wenkstern estimated – applies across Virginia, and once it’s been reached, it’s done. So it is that the local United Way is in a race to get that money to come to people in this area.
Jones, Wenkstern and Frick encourage everyone interested to jump on board while they can.
“It’s an absolutely incredible opportunity,” Wenkstern said. A house is a “life-changing asset.”
Frick said she’ll begin another class session after she has enough people to express interest. The schedule will be set according to the needs of the students.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.