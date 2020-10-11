WATCH NOW: Class, funds assist homebuyers

Normally conducted in person, classes now are via Zoom because of the pandemic.

These online classes “are going really well,” she said. “We’re trying to have them together as a group, but we can’t always. … There are a couple I have to do one-on-one with,” and students have appreciated the flexibility.

The class uses a textbook from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and the curriculum is from Virginia Housing.

One of the requirements to participate is to have earned income – a steady income to show that the participant would be able to continue making their house payments.

With most government programs, Wenkstern said, “It’s almost like an assumption that they don’t have to have income or have low earned income,” but “with this one, you can make more money to participate in the program.”

The income limits include $33,850 for one person, $48,300 for a 4-person family and $68,300 for an 8-person family, the program’s flyer states.

Also to be eligible, an individual must be 18 years of age, be a U.S. citizen and resident of Martinsville-Henry County and have household net worth less than $10,000 at the end of the preceding calendar year.