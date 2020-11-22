WATCH NOW: Collinsville woman finally can soak up the success of growing loofahs

When it’s time for Christmas gifts, artist Iris Gillispie needs go no further than her basement, where the fruits of her summer gardening await.
She has a plentiful harvest of loofahs, those fibrous insides of a special type of gourd, used as scrubber in the bath or as sponges for washing dishes and other household cleaning.
They also can be made into other items, such as candles when they are immersed in wax, and they make a nice gift presentation when grouped together with bunches of different herbs from her gardens. The ultimate environmentally friendly product, they are produced naturally, and when their use is over, they can be composted instead of thrown away.
During summer and fall, their vining plants with the cheerful yellow flowers make a show of Gillispie’s front gardens and form a privacy fence around her back patio and even the walls and peaked ceiling of a secret hideaway beyond it.`
Gillispie and her husband are from the area – in fact, the Collinsville neighborhood where they live now was a hangout spot for them when they were teenagers, she said.
For 25 years, she was a makeup and special effects artist in Los Angeles. After she moved back to the area, she had an art studio in Studio 107 until just a few years ago.
Now her workspace and supplies are in her cheerfully appointed basement. Part of it looks like a little boutique, with packages loofah, herbs and other delights – but she doesn’t sell them. She uses them herself and gives away as the occasions arise.
The part of her basement that opens to the back patio also is her loofah work area. There, she starts the plants from seeds at the end of winter, and then in autumn, she processes their fruits into the sponges and scrubbers.
Support Local Journalism
Loofah are gourds that can grow to 2 feet long and 7 inches around. They are difficult to grow in this area, because they need 150 to 200 or more days without frost (our average here is about 150). They grow on vines up to 30 feet long, requiring sun, warmth, regular water and support.
“You can do it once you learn the neuroses of the weather and the plant,” she laughed.
She started growing the loofah plants from seeds sewn indoors before the last anticipated frost date, which usually hits in this area around the end of April or beginning of May.
She planted the 2- or 3-inch young plants outside around the patio, but most of them died during an unexpected late frost, in mid-May.
Fortunately, two or three of the plants she had started in January had survived, so when she started over with new seedlings in spring she also had those few established plants.
“They grew into this,” she said, waving her arms to indicate the plentiful vines all entwined together, forming a thick screen all along a fence around the back deck.
Her plants had loads of flowers, she said, though not many of the kinds that would turn into loofahs — female flowers. Male flowers generally outnumber female flowers by 10 to 1.
A part below the female flower that looks like a short, thick stem swells into a long fruit that’s the same basic shape as a cucumber, but larger, lighter in color and a little big squishier.
The fruit’s insides are fibrous and matted, with seeds within. To create a loofah sponge for use, first she peels the fruit. Then she soaks the loofah fruit in water, and after it’s well pliable, squeezes it to squeeze out the seeds.
After a drying period, they are loofah sponges ready to use.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.