WATCH NOW: Collinsville woman finally can soak up the success of growing loofahs

When it’s time for Christmas gifts, artist Iris Gillispie needs go no further than her basement, where the fruits of her summer gardening await.

She has a plentiful harvest of loofahs, those fibrous insides of a special type of gourd, used as scrubber in the bath or as sponges for washing dishes and other household cleaning.

They also can be made into other items, such as candles when they are immersed in wax, and they make a nice gift presentation when grouped together with bunches of different herbs from her gardens. The ultimate environmentally friendly product, they are produced naturally, and when their use is over, they can be composted instead of thrown away.

During summer and fall, their vining plants with the cheerful yellow flowers make a show of Gillispie’s front gardens and form a privacy fence around her back patio and even the walls and peaked ceiling of a secret hideaway beyond it.`

Gillispie and her husband are from the area – in fact, the Collinsville neighborhood where they live now was a hangout spot for them when they were teenagers, she said.

For 25 years, she was a makeup and special effects artist in Los Angeles. After she moved back to the area, she had an art studio in Studio 107 until just a few years ago.