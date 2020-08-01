WATCH NOW: Comcast to expand cable service in some areas of Henry County under 10-year franchise agreement with Henry County

Also, he told the board, Xfinity has opened up 1.5 million public wifi hotspots to everyone at no cost. People can search for local hotspots at www.xfinity.com/wifi.

Martin asked, “Is there anything else Comcast can do to help us? What has to happen for you to extend those hot spots into areas of the county where there is no cell service?”

Daugherty said he could not commit to specific outcomes before having a conversation with county officials, but he would be happy to meet with Strayer to discuss the options.

Service center closure

When the Board of Supervisors had a public hearing about the Comcast agreement in February, most of the discussion and opposition centered on the company’s plans to close its only customer service center in Martinsville to the public. Comcast cited “declining foot traffic” in its decision and has been promoting online options for customers to conduct business instead.

However, COVID-19 seems to have made this a moot point. The location on Commonwealth Blvd. has been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic.