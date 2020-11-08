WATCH NOW: Communities honor veterans in various ways

J.E.B. Stuart was the great-grandson of William Letcher, and Laurel Hill is across the Ararat River from Letcher’s grave. Both are maintained by the same trust.

Stuart’s name is memorialized with a town, a highway, an elementary school and a monument in front of the Patrick County Courthouse.

The honoring of J.E.B. Stuart faced one slowdown in 2015, when Patrick County Circuit Court Judge Martin Clark Jr. removed Stuart’s portrait from his courtroom on the grounds that a portrait of a Confederate general on the wall interrupts neutrality in the courtroom. The portrait was removed, but it didn’t go far: It was relocated to the Patrick County Administration Building.

However, the 1936 monument for Jeb Stuart in front of the Patrick County courthouse remains, its place secured in through a 2017 resolution passed by the county board of supervisors.