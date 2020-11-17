WATCH NOW: Companies form first-ever coalition to improve environment in the region

Working together as one organization, several regional companies are planning to take strides toward protecting the area's environment.
The new Eco Ambassador Council, said to be the first collaboration of its kind in the area, met for the first time Nov. 10 with a “Virtual Executive Breakfast Event” over Zoom.
“The EAC is a coalition of businesses in the region who wish to combine their community investment to support environmental projects that increase tourism and economic development now, and preservation of these precious resources for future generations,” invitation information to the council states.
Initial commitments, with pledges of $5,000 each, were made by Carter Bank & Trust, Lester Group, Blair Construction, Clark Gas & Oil and Frith Construction. They, and any other companies that make that same pledge by Dec. 31, are considered founding members.
The EAC has a goal of presenting, by Jan. 15, a list of proposed projects that would benefit the local environment and community in the Dan River Basin area. Each member will submit three top choices by Feb. 1, and out of those, an “annual project” will be announced on Feb. 14.
Projects will require volunteer participation and community outreach. Each member company will receive video, pictures and regular updates to share with its board, executives, employees and customers.
During the Zoom presentation and meeting last week, various Carter staff members talked about ways to incorporate sustainability initiatives into business along with what the EAC is about. Those presenting included Commercial Banker Tyler Carter, Facilities Director Olivia Karavatakis, Marketing Officer Dona Flora, Retail Area Manager Kim Simon, Community Reinvestment Act & Fair Lending Officer Beverly Pitzer, Director of Community Development Lending Dawn DeHart and President & Chief Strategy Officer Brad Langs.
DRBA Executive Director Tiffany Haworth, Martinsville City Schools Superintendent Zeb Talley and Henry County Manager Tim Hall also spoke.
Simon, who oversees Carter's branches in North Carolina, gave examples of how companies have helped communities, such as through a disaster-relief food bank after a 2018 storm, a rain barrel workshop in 2019 and handing out supplies after a 2018 tornado.
Aspects of community development were addressed: Water and sewer infrastructure lead to healthier residents; education and literacy lead citizens toward being more productive and empowered; and old buildings can be repurposed for new uses, which preserves the local character and culture while modern techniques make the buildings more energy efficient with less impact on the environment.
“You see a lot of good results with before-and-after activities,” DeHart said. Projects make differences in neighborhoods, plus bring tax credits.
Karavatakis pointed out ways for companies to be more energy efficient, such as:
- Performing energy audits to determine ways to reduce usage.
- Replacing florescent lights with LEDs (they last 15 years) and installing motion sensors.
- Applying for utility rebates.
- Having regular maintenance on HVAC systems, which make up 60% of a utility bill.
- Installing programmable thermostats with set controls so employees don’t tamper with settings.
- Installing window film or solar shades to reduce solar heat gain.
- Having plants indoors to help with air quality – and boost productivity.
As well as tending to the inside of the building, companies can take steps to be more environmentally friendly outdoors, such as:
- Take out invasive and non-native plants, putting native plants in their place.
- Incorporate storm water run-off into landscaping with a rain garden, to reduce flooding and standing water.
- Collect rain water in water barrels.
- When it comes to pest management, an integrative policy focusing on the outside of the building. Green cleaning products such as those certified by Green Seal, Earth Sense and the U.S. EPA’s Design for the Environment.
Reducing office waste is an important part of the process. Measures include reusing supplies when possible; recycling what you can, including ink cartridges (at Bassett Office Supply); keeping and washing the same cups, straws and utensils instead of using disposable; and printing on paper double-sided, if printing is required.
Haworth described DRBA as serving 3,300 square miles over 16 counties in Virginia and North Carolina. DRBA hosts recreation events and stewardship programs, such as water quality testing, water protector certification, riparian buffer projects, storm drain markings and cleanups. Its education programs include Trout in the Classroom, Streamside Trees in the Classroom and various school and public workshops.
Hall said the way a community treats its environment is an important consideration for companies that are thinking about moving to a new location.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com
