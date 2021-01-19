WATCH NOW: Construction is underway on apartment complex on former American of Martinsville property

Landmark Group Project Manager John Stiltner told Martinsville City Council in February that his company was ready to begin construction of an $8.1 million apartment complex on the site of the old American of Martinsville furniture plant, at 201 and 209 Aaron Street, and he has backed that up with action.
"We are going to call it Aaron Mills Apartments," Stiltner said. "We appreciate all the help of the city, and we're getting ready to get in the rocket and fire this off."
Evidence of that promise now can be seen on the property as construction equipment has begun clearing off the property and removing debris after a massive fire wiped out the facility in 2017. Its skeleton had stood as rubble ever since.
Just recently, the city of Martinsville shot drone footage of the work in progress.
Stiltner's presentation to council included a construction timeline that was expected to begin last year, but two weeks after council learned of the plans, the pandemic brought almost everything to a standstill.
Plans are to have the project complete by the third quarter of 2022, when the site will be converted into new apartments specifically designed for residents 50 years and older or younger with a qualifying disability.
Stiltner said the 52 1- and 2-bedroom apartments will be "100% handicapped accessible" and "financed through federal housing tax credits, tax credits, private equity and permanent financing."
The Landmark Group is a family-owned company based in Winston-Salem, N.C., and has developed more than 100 properties from Maryland to Texas.
The conversion of the property that formerly was the site of the American of Martinsville furniture plant is considered a reuse project - the process of reusing a building or property for a purpose other than for which it was originally built or designed.
"We currently own over 85 reuse projects," Stiltner said.
The company's vision for Aaron Mills Apartments is to "minimize the surface and open the green footprint," said Stiltner. "There will be community spaces, exercise equipment, and free internet and computers. There will be a covered entryway. It's simple and will be energy efficient."
