WATCH NOW: Coronavirus delays Truist's handoff of local SunTrust branches to First Horizon, but branch construction in uptown Martinsville still on schedule

The handoff of three local SunTrust branches from Truist Financial Corp. to First Horizon National Corp. has been delayed until mid-July because of the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, except for some “minor delays,” construction of the new Truist bank building on East Church Street in uptown Martinsville remains on track for completion by the year’s end, company representatives said.
SunTrust Banks Inc. and BB&T Corp. officially merged in December to form Truist, now the sixth-largest bank holding company in the country. As part of the deal, the new company agreed to sell 30 SunTrust branches to First Horizon in order to comply with an antitrust ruling from the U.S. Department of Justice. The transfer originally was planned for April, but it has been pushed back to the next quarter.
Now, the transition of three former SunTrust branches -- located on Commonwealth Boulevard in Martinsville, on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville, and on Blue Ridge Street in Stuart -- is planned for the weekend of July 17-19. A letter recently mailed to local account holders states that the acquired branches will close at noon on July 17 and will reopen as First Horizon bank centers on July 20, pending regulatory approval.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Truist and First Horizon adjusted the timeline for the branch divestiture to allow for a better customer experience and to protect the safety of customers and employees by following social distancing guidelines,” First Horizon spokesperson Amy Tharrington said. “We expect to complete the transaction in the third quarter of 2020. Customers with accounts that are included in the transaction will begin receiving additional details in the coming weeks.”
Deposits and certain loan accounts will be moved to First Horizon. Customers will receive new routing and account numbers within the next month, the letter states, as well as replacement Visa debit cards that can be used starting July 18. Generally, credit cards and investment accounts will remain with Truist, the letter stated.
The Federal Reserve Board's November 2019 decision approving the BB&T and SunTrust merger gives further details about why the local branches are being sold. Without the divestiture, Truist would be “the largest depository institution in the Martinsville banking market, controlling approximately $590.1 million in deposits,” or about 39.6% of the market.
The FRB order states, “To mitigate the potentially adverse competitive effects of the proposal in the Martinsville banking market, BB&T has committed to divest all three of SunTrust’s branches in the Martinsville banking market, accounting for a total of approximately $255.7 million in deposits, to a competitively suitable institution.”
After handing off the three branches to First Horizon, Truist will retain control of about 21.7% of deposits in the Martinsville banking market, according to the FRB.
New BB&T building
Truist previously announced plans to vacate the 6-story former BB&T building at 1 Ellsworth St. in uptown Martinsville and transfer ownership to the city government. The company will then move into a new branch being constructed in the parking lot next door, which will be a modernized, single-story building with Truist offices in the back, corporate spokesperson Shelley Miller said.
Miller said the project ran into “some minor construction delays due to COVID-19, but there are no meaningful impacts to our overall timeline. We still plan to open later this year.”
Truist’s other locations in the area include three former BB&T branches in Henry County and one in Patrick County. The Charlotte Observer reported that hundreds of Truist’s approximately 3,000 branches throughout the Southeast will close as part of the merger, but the company has not announced which locations would be affected.
“We’re not planning any closures now, but in the normal course of business we constantly evaluate our branch network to determine how to best serve clients across our footprint,” Miller said.
Consolidation of the remaining banking centers is slated to begin in January 2021. In April’s first quarter earnings call and then on a May conference call hosted by the British bank Barclays, Truist CEO Kelly King expressed optimism about staying on schedule with the merger despite “some minor setbacks in terms of progressing.”
In a statement, Miller said of the merger process, “Despite all the challenges this pandemic presents, we have good momentum with our integration efforts and continue to make progress on our systems conversions. We remain focused on supporting our clients through these difficult times and have shifted some of our current operating capacity to COVID-19 relief efforts. We will continue to monitor any impact on our integration timeline and will provide further updates as the work progresses. We’re fortunate to have an inspired and talented group of teammates who remain focused on merger integration and ensuring that our clients have a smooth and seamless transition.”
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
