WATCH NOW: Coronavirus delays Truist's handoff of local SunTrust branches to First Horizon, but branch construction in uptown Martinsville still on schedule

Miller said the project ran into “some minor construction delays due to COVID-19, but there are no meaningful impacts to our overall timeline. We still plan to open later this year.”

Truist’s other locations in the area include three former BB&T branches in Henry County and one in Patrick County. The Charlotte Observer reported that hundreds of Truist’s approximately 3,000 branches throughout the Southeast will close as part of the merger, but the company has not announced which locations would be affected.

“We’re not planning any closures now, but in the normal course of business we constantly evaluate our branch network to determine how to best serve clients across our footprint,” Miller said.

Consolidation of the remaining banking centers is slated to begin in January 2021. In April’s first quarter earnings call and then on a May conference call hosted by the British bank Barclays, Truist CEO Kelly King expressed optimism about staying on schedule with the merger despite “some minor setbacks in terms of progressing.”

In a statement, Miller said of the merger process, “Despite all the challenges this pandemic presents, we have good momentum with our integration efforts and continue to make progress on our systems conversions. We remain focused on supporting our clients through these difficult times and have shifted some of our current operating capacity to COVID-19 relief efforts. We will continue to monitor any impact on our integration timeline and will provide further updates as the work progresses. We’re fortunate to have an inspired and talented group of teammates who remain focused on merger integration and ensuring that our clients have a smooth and seamless transition.”

