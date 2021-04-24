WATCH NOW: Coronavirus variants strike in West Piedmont Health District

A new data dashboard tracking the spread of variants of the coronavirus in Virginia is showing that they have a toehold in the region, including one of the state’s largest concentrations of hospitalizations.
These data, which emerged Friday in a release from the Virginia Department of Health, show that the variants have infected nine residents of the West Piedmont Health District and sent three of them to the hospital.
For a while on Friday that was the highest number of hospitalizations in the state, but by the end of the day at least two districts had surpassed that total and a few others had matched it.
VDH says that variants of SARS-CoV-2 (the novel coronavirus) are spread more easily, cause more severe illness and escape the protections of the vaccines that treat COVID-19 or the immunity caused by natural infection.
There have been about 1,000 cases caused by the variants statewide, with 50 hospitalizations and five deaths attributed to them.
Kelly Fitzgerald, spokesperson for Sovah-Martinsville, said via text message late Friday that she was uncertain whether cases of the variants were being treated in her hospital but would provide that information on Monday.
Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the health district, could not be reached to address the spread of variants in the district.
But VDH said in a release that: “Results on variants of concern that are reported to VDH are quite small compared to the total number of tests conducted daily. However, VDH uses this information to estimate that there are many more cases of COVID-19 caused by these variants circulating statewide than what are identified.”
Most of the infections have been with variant B.1.1.7, which is responsible for all the cases in the West Piedmont Health District. This variant has infected primarily people 50 and younger, with nearly 60% falling in that age bracket. And about 30% are between the ages of 10 and 30.
This also follows the trend health officials are seeing with more infections of young people across the board .
“Like other districts, we are seeing more cases in teenagers and school-aged children,” WPHD epidemiologist Sharon Ortiz-Garcia said in a statement released by Bell. “One main reason is that many of the cases are not COVID-19 vaccine age-appropriate.”
Pfizer vaccine is used on people 16 and older, and Moderna is added for those 18 and older. Johnson & Johnson’s 1-shot vaccine was returned to distribution late Friday, too.
“The numbers for 16- and 17-year-olds vaccinated is small at present, but we will be doing targeted outreach to ensure that this group of people are vaccinated,” Bell said. “Because they are under age 18, parental permission is needed, and parents must accompany a teen to the clinic.”
Franklin County High School is one of two ongoing outbreaks listed in the district. That outbreak was added to VDH’s database on March 29 and as of Friday had 12 cases and no deaths associated with it.
But also on Friday the Fork Mountain Rest Home, an assisted-living facility in Franklin County, was added to the list of outbreaks, active as of April 12 and with 12 cases but no deaths.
Updated data in the West Piedmont Health District
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Vaccine doses
|Fully vaccinated
|Pct 1 dose
|Henry County
|4,471
|335
|121
|17,365
|12,464
|34.3%
|Martinsville
|1,579
|153
|76
|4,672
|3,392
|36.4%
|Patrick County
|1,328
|103
|43
|5,037
|3,647
|28.4%
|Franklin County
|3,967
|164
|74
|19,162
|13,752
|34.2%
|West Piedmont total
|11,345
|755
|314
|6.20%
|46,236
|33,255
|33.7%
|Danville
|4,299
|275
|134
|14,685
|10,723
|35.76%
|Pittsylvania County
|5,457
|233
|78
|6.90%
|20,402
|16,128
|33.80%
|Virginia
|653,326
|28,057
|10,675
|5.70%
|3,601,850
|2,370,074
|42.20%
Less demand for vaccine
Nearly 80,000 doses of vaccine have been shot into arms of people in the district, and the open flow of vaccine is fully available – with more walk-in clinics and no registration process required for anyone 16 or older.
But officials, Bell said, are seeing less demand, which may be concerning because the vaccination rates in the district are below state levels and only a third of the way to the 70% level that officials have said would mean “herd immunity.”
About a third of the residents of the health district have had at least one shot (46,236 as of Saturday), but only 24.2% are fully vaccinated. Statewide VDH says that 42.2% have had one shot, and 27.8% are fully vaccinated.
Martinsville has the highest rates of both one shot (36.4%) and full vaccination (25.5%), and Patrick County continues to lag, with 28.4% and 20.5%, respectively.
About 6,000 shots have been distributed district-wide in the past week. And Bell has said the registration rolls for vaccines have been “exhausted,” which led to the opening of clinics to more people.
“Like many other communities, we are seeing a decline in demand for our vaccination clinics,” Bell said in an email. “ I personally do not think the public's frustration with registration process is the cause, especially since we've opened our clinics to anyone 16 or over.”
More hospitalizations
One trend that has continued to emerge in April – particularly in the past couple of weeks – is an increase in hospitalized patients.
There have been 11 of them reported the past two days, including nine on Friday, which matched Dec. 9 as the second-highest single-day total since the pandemic began. There were 11 on Aug. 6 and Sept. 10.
That also continues a 2-week surge that is now averaging three per day, and 61 hospitalizations have been reported in the first 23 days of April, this even as the number of new cases has declined significantly (a 7-day average of 11).
Many of those hospitalizations have been in Martinsville and Henry County.
“New hospitalizations are most likely associated with cases that experienced more severe symptoms that require acute care,” Ortiz-Garcia said.
All of this – the variants, younger people being infected, declining demand for vaccine and increasing hospitalizations – have health department officials reminding the public that easing of restrictions does not mean that the potential to spread the virus does not exist.
In the health district, for instance, the positivity rates on tests increased from 5% on April 17 to 6.2% on Saturday (the statewide rate is 5.7%). Health officials consider 5% the threshold for controlling community spread of the virus.
“The quicker we all get vaccinated, the sooner we return to ‘normal,’" Bell said. “That is the main message. Also, we are still trying to educate the public on the safety of the vaccine.”
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.