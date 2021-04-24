WATCH NOW: Coronavirus variants strike in West Piedmont Health District

But VDH said in a release that: “Results on variants of concern that are reported to VDH are quite small compared to the total number of tests conducted daily. However, VDH uses this information to estimate that there are many more cases of COVID-19 caused by these variants circulating statewide than what are identified.”

Most of the infections have been with variant B.1.1.7, which is responsible for all the cases in the West Piedmont Health District. This variant has infected primarily people 50 and younger, with nearly 60% falling in that age bracket. And about 30% are between the ages of 10 and 30.

This also follows the trend health officials are seeing with more infections of young people across the board .

“Like other districts, we are seeing more cases in teenagers and school-aged children,” WPHD epidemiologist Sharon Ortiz-Garcia said in a statement released by Bell. “One main reason is that many of the cases are not COVID-19 vaccine age-appropriate.”

Pfizer vaccine is used on people 16 and older, and Moderna is added for those 18 and older. Johnson & Johnson’s 1-shot vaccine was returned to distribution late Friday, too.