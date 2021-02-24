WATCH NOW: Council expresses frustration with COVID-19 vaccination distribution in the city

A resident chastised Martinsville City Council members in an email for appearing to brag about receiving COVID-19 vaccinations while most of the rest of the city's population waits, wondering when the health department will call to tell them they can get inoculated.

“Per the Bulletin, today’s edition, Martinsville continues to have statistically the worst vaccination rate of any locality in the state - why?” Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson read aloud from an email from Jane Martin that was sent first to City Council member Danny Turner. “City Council doesn’t care, but can brag about getting the vaccine during council meetings.”

Turner asked if City Manager Leon Towarnicki could be tasked with contacting West Piedmont Health District PIO Nancy Bell for clarification on when and how the vaccination is being distributed within the city.

“The last time we had Ms. Bell on the phone, I asked her about a 95-year-old woman, and she said for her to come down and get signed up in the morning,” Turner said. “The next morning she said I had misunderstood what she said.

“This woman and her daughter went all over the place trying to get registered."

Lawson said she had received two calls that day related to the vaccination.