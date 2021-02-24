WATCH NOW: Council expresses frustration with COVID-19 vaccination distribution in the city

A resident chastised Martinsville City Council members in an email for appearing to brag about receiving COVID-19 vaccinations while most of the rest of the city's population waits, wondering when the health department will call to tell them they can get inoculated.
“Per the Bulletin, today’s edition, Martinsville continues to have statistically the worst vaccination rate of any locality in the state - why?” Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson read aloud from an email from Jane Martin that was sent first to City Council member Danny Turner. “City Council doesn’t care, but can brag about getting the vaccine during council meetings.”
Turner asked if City Manager Leon Towarnicki could be tasked with contacting West Piedmont Health District PIO Nancy Bell for clarification on when and how the vaccination is being distributed within the city.
“The last time we had Ms. Bell on the phone, I asked her about a 95-year-old woman, and she said for her to come down and get signed up in the morning,” Turner said. “The next morning she said I had misunderstood what she said.
“This woman and her daughter went all over the place trying to get registered."
Lawson said she had received two calls that day related to the vaccination.
“Where is the rhyme and reason as to who gets called and who doesn’t?” Lawson said. “How do we know they are even on the list and what is their anticipation of time - there is no way to know you are on the list.”
Said Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles: “A lot of people want to know what’s going on with that list. I think it’s a very valid point.”
Turner suggested answers be found and shared with the public as soon as possible.
“Maybe the news media here can get the latest,” Turner said. “There are people getting ticked off, and the state of Virginia seems to fumble the ball right much here."
Much of the confusion is concern over the numbers released daily by the Virginia Department of Health.
On Wednesday, the VDH's website listed over 2.1 million vaccine doses received, not including an additional 223,470 doses received through the Federal Long-Term Care Facility Program.
That same website lists only 139 Martinsville residents as having received at least one dose of vaccine and only 25 that have been fully vaccinated.
"I believe we were told our area was getting 1,600 doses per week, so where are they?” Lawson asked Wednesday in an emailed response to follow-up questions. "All hospital workers, doctors, educators, emergency management workers, and front line workers have all received their first and many their second shots.
"So out of all those people are they saying only 139 live in the city and only 25 have had both?
"There was a clinic a few weeks ago at the high school where over 500 residents were given their vaccine. Henry County has had two of these clinics already and have two planned for this weekend, and I know city residents were participants in those clinics.”
Lawson said part of the explanation came to her during a COVID-19 meeting with the Virginia Department of Emergency Managers when a VDH spokesperson told her that Sovah Health in Martinsville reported its vaccination numbers to Sovah Health in Danville and that those numbers then became part of the database for the Pittsylvania/Danville Health District.
Late Wednesday, Bell confirmed what Lawson said and admitted the numbers are incorrect.
"We have had some reporting issues,” Bell responded by email. "The numbers on the Martinsville dashboard do not accurately reflect the vaccines our records show have been given.
"Initially, some vaccines were being reported by the hospital and may have been inadvertently credited to Danville.”
Bell did not provide any information as to why the numbers are not being adjusted to reflect accurately the number of vaccinations in the city or if they would be.
Health department spokesman Robert Parker told the Danville Register & Bee late Wednesday that not all the recipients of the vaccine listed in Danville were residents of the city.
"These data may not exactly reflect vaccines given to local residents, as it does not account for doses administered by large local providers [like hospital systems] to residents elsewhere," Parker said.
Said Lawson: "People are getting their vaccines daily at the hospital, some doctor's offices and local pharmacies. Do those numbers sound at all reasonable to you?"
John Crane of the Danville Register & Bee contributed to this report.
