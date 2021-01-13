WATCH NOW: COVID-19 brings deadly day, spike in hospitalizations

There also were 120 new cases in the West Piedmont district -- the fourth-highest total in a single day, and the three higher totals all have been in the past week -- and there now have been more than 8,000 since March.

After a couple of "down" days, the district has averaged 108 cases per day for the past seven days. The district's 7-day average per 100,000 population is 78.5, compared to 59.1 statewide.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Henry County recorded 52 of the cases and two of the hospitalizations. Franklin County had 42 new cases, and Martinsville had 16 and the other two hospitalizations. Patrick County added 10 new cases.

There have been 504 hospitalizations now since March, and Sovah reported that, as of Wednesday, there were 32 patients in its hospital in Martinsville and 40 in Danville.

Just a week ago, that total was 51, marking a more than 40% increase in seven days.

Most of the 8,029 cases – 2,546 of them – have been people between the ages of 40 and 59. Only 493 of them have been 80 or older, but about 1 in 7 in that age group has died.

Hospitalizations had trended older, too, but Dr. Sheranda C. Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer with Sovah Health, said in a video released with the report that those being hospitalized are getting young.