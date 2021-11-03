WATCH NOW: COVID-19 cases are declining as vaccinations are made available to more people

The ages people are getting seriously sick from COVID-19 are getting younger and younger -- but also, now, so are the ages for the vaccine.

Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky endorsed a recommendation that children 5 to 11 years old be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine, which expands the vaccine recommendations to about 28 million children in the United States in this age group and allows providers to begin vaccinating them as soon as possible.

"It is a pediatric dose. A smaller body doesn't need as big of a dose," said Sovah Health-Martinsville Chief Medical Officer Sheranda Gunn-Nolan at a local COVID-19 briefing Wednesday morning. "There's no patient population that can't get vaccinated as long as they're above the age of 5 and the vaccine is readily available."

Gunn-Nolan said COVID-19 cases in children can result in hospitalizations and death, often from MIS-C (inflammatory syndromes), and the CDC reports from late June to mid-August COVID-19 hospitalizations among children and adolescents increased fivefold.