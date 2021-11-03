WATCH NOW: COVID-19 cases are declining as vaccinations are made available to more people

The ages people are getting seriously sick from COVID-19 are getting younger and younger -- but also, now, so are the ages for the vaccine.
Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky endorsed a recommendation that children 5 to 11 years old be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine, which expands the vaccine recommendations to about 28 million children in the United States in this age group and allows providers to begin vaccinating them as soon as possible.
"It is a pediatric dose. A smaller body doesn't need as big of a dose," said Sovah Health-Martinsville Chief Medical Officer Sheranda Gunn-Nolan at a local COVID-19 briefing Wednesday morning. "There's no patient population that can't get vaccinated as long as they're above the age of 5 and the vaccine is readily available."
Gunn-Nolan said COVID-19 cases in children can result in hospitalizations and death, often from MIS-C (inflammatory syndromes), and the CDC reports from late June to mid-August COVID-19 hospitalizations among children and adolescents increased fivefold.
“Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation’s fight against the virus that causes COVID-19," said Walensky. "As a mom, I encourage parents with questions to talk to their pediatrician, school nurse or local pharmacist to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of getting their children vaccinated.”
As of Wednesday, Gunn-Nolan said, the Martinsville and Danville hospitals had 21 patients diagnosed with COVID-19, and 80% of those patients were unvaccinated.
"Before we were seeing patients in their 80s and 90s, and that's not the case these days," Gunn-Nolan said. "We are now seeing patients in their 20s, 30s and 40s."
Martinsville Public Safety Director John Turner said his staff is enjoying a bit of relief form the workload they were experiencing earlier this year.
"We are not at the levels we were at the beginning of the year," said Turner. "It's a positive reflection of what's going on in the community."
Henry County Public Information Officer Brandon Martin said about 50 people attended an in-house vaccine clinic last week, primarily to get booster shots.
"About 70% of our staff are fully vaccinated," Martin said.
A vaccine clinic will be held at the Martinsville Speedway on Friday. Registration is required, and there are plenty of appointments still available after 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be offered.
The Virginia Department of Health has recorded five deaths in Henry County and one in Martinsville since Monday.
Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths due to COVID-19 with 161, followed by Franklin County with 106, Martinsville at 90 and Patrick County with 55.
As of Wednesday morning, Henry County has had 437 hospitalizations, followed by Franklin County with 251, Martinsville at 184 and Patrick County with 133.
Henry County has had 40 new cases reported since Monday and is at 6,564. Franklin County has had 22 new cases over the same period with 6,080 total. Martinsville had 11 news cases with 2,084 and Patrick County had 18 new cases with a total of 2,080.
Statewide there have been 930,679 cases, 38,966 hospitalizations and 14,052 deaths due to COVID-19.
In the state, 63% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 52%, Henry and Franklin counties are at 44% and Patrick County is at 37%.
Worldwide there have been 247.8 million COVID-19 cases and deaths have now surpassed the 5 million mark. In the U.S. there have been 46.2 million cases and 749,553 deaths as of Wednesday as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
